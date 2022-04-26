ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Gazprom informed Bulgaria it will halt gas supplies as of April 27

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

SOFIA, April 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom has informed Bulgarian state gas company Bulgargaz it will halt gas supplies as of Wednesday, the energy ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said that along with state gas companies it has taken steps to find alternative arrangements for the supply of natural gas and to deal with the situation.

It said for the time being no restrictions in the gas consumption in the Balkan country which meets over 90% of its gas needs with Gazprom’s imports, were required. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 28 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries regarding purchases of Russian oil following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and how companies have acted. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases but the 27 members of the European Union have not been able to agree on the embargo. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Ukraine war: Russia halts gas exports to Poland and Bulgaria

Russian energy giant Gazprom has said it has halted gas exports to Poland and Bulgaria over the countries' refusal to pay for supplies in roubles. In a statement the firm said services will not be restored until payments are made in the Russian currency. It comes after Russian President Vladimir...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprom#Natural Gas#Russia#Sofia#Bulgarian#Bulgargaz#The Energy Ministry#Balkan
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russian gas supplies resume to Poland - operator data

April 27 (Reuters) - Gas supplies under the Yamal contract to Poland edged up after dropping to zero earlier, data from the European Union network of gas transmission operators showed on Wednesday. Physical gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Belarus to Poland were at 3,449,688 kWh/hour at 0622 CET...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

China's Interest In Shell's Russian Gas Stake Forcing Japan To Stay

China's interest in buying an abandoned stake in a Russian LNG export project is giving Japan justification to continue its JV with Gazprom. — China’s interest in acquiring an abandoned stake in a Russian liquefied natural gas export project is providing further justification for Japan to continue its joint venture with Gazprom PJSC.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Russia sends warning to US

For weeks Russian forces have been withdrawing from around the Ukrainian capital to focus on seizing eastern parts of the country. But Friday proved that that Kyiv is still far from safe. Russia said it hit a plant just outside the city that makes anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles, and claimed...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

415K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy