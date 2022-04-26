ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

My mom forced my pregnant girlfriend to sleep on the FLOOR – she claimed it was for the baby’s own good

By Dani Grande
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fxLgr_0fKsQU7k00

WHEN you’re pregnant, you typically get star treatment from your family and friends—all of whom are concerned about the baby’s and the mom’s well-being.

But one man said his pregnant girlfriend was basically kicked to the curb by his own mother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vSuBn_0fKsQU7k00
A man was furious with his mother after she made his pregnant girlfriend sleep on the floor Credit: Getty

Posting to Reddit, the angered boyfriend said that he and his 5-month-pregnant girlfriend—who he called Rose—have been together for four years.

Although there was never a problem between his own mother and Rose in the past, once Rose announced her pregnancy the mother-in-law became extremely rude and disrespectful towards her.

“She makes passive-aggressive comments at every chance she gets. I’ve had to take a step back from my mother until she fixes her behavior.”

After taking a solo trip to visit her own family out of town, Rose’s car broke down on the way home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTpQH_0fKsQU7k00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s0128_0fKsQU7k00

“Fortunately, my brother, ‘Chris,’ who’s great with cars and lives about an hour and ½ from where Rose was stranded, was willing to pick her up and sorted everything out.”

The boyfriend explained that he was out of the country at the time, so he was thankful that his brother Chris was around to help.

“Chris moved back in with my mom about a year ago.

“Obviously, the situation wasn’t the best—especially considering the tension between Rose and my mom that exists for no particular reason—but I hoped my mom could put her pettiness aside for at least a night.”

“It was too late for Chris to drive Rose back home, so my brother told her that he would drive her back tomorrow morning—an arrangement that my mom seemed to not like, but one that she managed to keep her mouth shut about (my girlfriend tells me).”

Rose apparently helped prepare dinner that night, clean up, and had a decent conversation with his mother.

“My mom lives in a two-bedroom apartment and since both bedrooms were taken, Rose assumed that she would be sleeping on the couch.”

That assumption, however, was incorrect.

“My mom gives Rose the thinnest blanket ever and basically screams at her, telling her that she has to sleep on the floor to not ‘ruin her couch.’

“She tells Rose to ‘make do’ with the pillows on the couch and the blanket that provides zero warmth.”

Because Chris was already asleep at the time, Rose was on her own and decided not to protest.

“According to Rose, my mom kept opening her door to check if she was sleeping on the couch, so she couldn’t even try to sleep on the couch.

“At 5am, Chris found Rose on the couch and let her sleep on his bed. He ended up telling me but told me to not make a ‘big fuss out of it.’”

The boyfriend, however, couldn’t help himself.

He angrily called his mother and gave her a piece of his mind.

“She tried to defend herself by saying, ‘that she didn’t harm the baby,’ and ‘it’s okay for pregnant women to sleep on the floor,’ but I refused to hear any of it.

The boyfriend discussed the situation further with his brother Chris, and although Chris agreed with him, he advised the boyfriend not to make it a bigger deal.

Reddit commenters were horrified with the mother’s behavior:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=394BOt_0fKsQU7k00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05FVfE_0fKsQU7k00

“I would put boundaries on the mother seeing the baby. She shouldn’t see the kid unless she can respect the mother,” one person wrote.

“I would get down to the bottom of why your mom has such a distain for your gf. This behavior is beyond strange. This is just cruel,” added another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1az7OJ_0fKsQU7k00
The boyfriend said he is not sure why his mother has been treating his girlfriend so poorly Credit: Getty

