Steven Gerrard risks wrath of Roy Keane by shelling out £50 on PRAWNS at celebrity curry haunt in Birmingham

By Graeme Bryce
 3 days ago

STEVEN GERRARD has risked the wrath of Roy Keane - by shelling out £50 on prawns at one of his favourite Indian restaurants in Birmingham.

The Aston Villa boss feasted on a dish of Prawn Shan E Nisha at Indian restaurant and celebrity haunt Asha's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YM6z0_0fKsQImG00
Roy Keane seemingly isn't a big fan of prawns Credit: Getty

Not content with polishing off one portion of the tasty prawns, Gerrard swiftly ordered a second helping of the posh Indian nosh, according to restaurant bosses.

They uploaded a photo of the Liverpudlian outside their restaurant and took to Twitter to reveal: "It was an absolute pleasure to welcome such a sporting legend to our award-winning restaurants!

"If you're wondering which of our dishes Steven recommends, he enjoyed our Prawn Shan E Nisha so much that he ordered it twice!"

But one one former fierce rival might not be too impressed with Gerrard's choice of cuisine.

Keane famously slated the atmosphere at Manchester United in 2015 laying the blame at fans who "have a few drinks and probably the prawn sandwiches".

Gerrard clearly has good taste as Asha's has gained a reputation among celebrities, including Tom Cruise and Ed Sheeran, who have also dined there.

The restaurant has a gallery of photographs of celebrities who have dined there, including boxer Deontay Wilder, broadcaster Jon Snow, pop royalty Cliff Richard and Ronnie Wood, as well as Harry Redknapp and Peter Shilton.

Gerrard's tasty prawn favourite comprises king prawns, marinated in yoghurt, cheese and a touch of cardamom and comes in a £24.75 a portion.

Top Gun star Cruise also appears to have a big appetite as he once managed to munch through two helpings of chicken tikka - a risky business in some less refined eateries!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aOsfc_0fKsQImG00
Gerrard enjoyed his trip to celebrity favourite Asha's restaurant Credit: Getty

