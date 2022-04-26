ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Mom Chelsea Houska fails to reach settlement in $3M lawsuit with ex-partner as case heads to trial before HGTV show

By Teresa Roca
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

TEEN Mom alum Chelsea Houska has failed to reach a settlement in her $3million lawsuit with her ex-business partner, as the case will likely head to trial before the star’s upcoming HGTV show.

Chelsea, 30, and her husband Cole, 33, were sued by consulting company Envy for $3million for allegedly withholding money made from social media promotions.

Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, were unsuccessful in mediation for their $3million lawsuit Credit: MTV
The court war comes as the stars film for their upcoming HGTV show Credit: Chelsea Houska/Instagram

Chelsea and Cole responded to the lawsuit by filing a counterclaim in May 2020, alleging Envy actually withheld over $150,000 from them.

The Sun can exclusively reveal mediation on April 22 was “unsuccessful.”

In court papers obtained by The Sun, Chelsea and Cole’s lawyer informed the judge on the case that no agreement was reached between the parties.

The attorney requested a new discovery schedule, which is evidence to be used at trial, as well as to resume all held depositions.

The judge approved the request and there is a telephone conference set for May.

The parties were initially “optimistic that they would be able to resolve this dispute through mediation, " according to court papers.

FARMHOUSE FABULOUS

Chelsea and Cole’s nasty legal war comes amid filming for their new HGTV show Farmhouse Fabulous.

The series, which is set to debut in 2023, will follow the couple as they help families renovate their homes.

Chelsea and Cole began filming for the series, as they have been sharing photos and videos of their renovations with fans.

The Teen Mom 2 star's new show came after they finished construction on their brand new South Dakota Farmhouse.

$3MILLION LAWSUIT

As The Sun reported, Envy claimed in the lawsuit that the company entered into a contract with The William Gerard Group in 2015 to provide consulting services to Chelsea and Cole, who entered a contract in 2016, in exchange for a portion of the revenue made from deals.

Envy worked as a “consultant to negotiate appearance, endorsement, licensing, royalty and television agreements and related contracts” from 2015 through 2019.

The court papers claim Chelsea and Cole “failed to pay any of the contractually required fees.”

The former Teen Mom 2 stars were required to pay Envy 35 percent of all fees or royalties for domestic deals and 40 percent for foreign deals.

The court papers claimed Chelsea and Cole “breached their contracts by directing certain Brands to directly pay Houska, DeBoer, one of the other Shared Clients, and/or other persons or entities to avoid paying Envy Licensing Fees.”

The MTV stars also “both failed to perform, without any cause or reason, many of their responsibilities to the Brands."

Allegedly failing to meet the contractual obligations caused them to “forfeit certain fees upon which Envy was entitled to receive.”

The court papers continued to claim Chelsea and Cole made “millions of dollars” due to Envy's efforts.

The company sued the defendants for $3million.

HITTING BACK

Chelsea, Cole, and the other defendants hit back against the lawsuit by filing a counterclaim in May 2020, alleging Envy actually withheld $150,000 from them.

Chelsea and Cole denied the allegations and claimed they “do not owe any payments to Envy" and that the company “wrongfully withheld payments due to Chelsea.”

The reality stars claimed Envy has “actually harmed the professional careers of Defendants Chelsea and Cole by withholding considerable payments from them and acting in an unprofessional manner, including but not limited to, arguing with and acting disrespectfully toward Chelsea and Cole, potential and then-existing licensing contacts, and other professional contacts of Chelsea and Cole.”

The Defendants also claimed Envy "intentionally omitted numerous deals and/or revenues from the Account Statements for the sole purpose of depriving Chelsea, Cole, and TWGG from receiving funds rightfully due and owing to them.”

Chelsea claimed they owe her $154,074.62 from deals with Loving Tan, Profile, Diff Eyewear and more.

Envy denied the claims against them in their response.

FIGHT OVER FINANCIAL RECORDS

The parties have also been battling over the production of financial records, as the deadline has been extended multiple times.

In October, the judge ordered Chelsea and Cole to provide the requested documents.

Envy too was ordered to “produce financial records reflecting any revenue deriving from its contracts with Defendants.”

Envy accused the Teen Mom stars of “violating” the court order by continuing to withhold documents and revenue again in January.

Chelsea and Cole's lawyer claimed Envy too has “continued to withhold documents” for a specific period and “declined to search for them.”

Chelsea, Cole and their four children left Teen Mom 2 in 2020.

Chelsea and Cole were sued for allegedly withholding money made from social media promotions Credit: MTV
They claimed Envy actually withheld $150,000 from them Credit: Instagram
The family left Teen Mom 2 in 2020 Credit: Chelsea Houska/Instagram

Comments / 11

Happy cat
3d ago

Seems like most of these teen moms think they can avoid financial responsibilities without punishment 🙄. Add to the fact their 15min of fame is rapidly fading like the paychecks they get for doing nothing and you got a future of bankruptcy or trying to pay alifelong debt without any real schooling to get a decent job with.

Reply(1)
7
Mr. Hugh Janus
3d ago

when are women going to learn that wearing chemical rich makeup ages your skin. I'm shocked that she is 30.

Reply
9
Michael Jordan
2d ago

I never understood the teen mom crave. let's celebrate a minor having kids and make them famous 😂😂😂. why not have shows like 18 and successful or 21 and rich. instead they would rather make a 16 year old mom famous and encourage other young teens to follow.

Reply(1)
2
