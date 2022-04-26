ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzie County, MI

Benzie Central golf earns second place at conference meet

By McLain Moberg
Benzie County Record Patriot
Benzie County Record Patriot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4qqa_0fKsQBbB00
Benzie Central's Andrew Warsecke follows through on his put last season. (File photo)

GLEN LAKE – Benzie Central earned second place in its first conference meet of the season, scoring 178 points and trailing only Glen Lake (155).

Onekama (200) finished third, followed by Leland (202), Suttons Bay (203), Frankfort (206), and Kingsley (217).

"I was very happy with their performance … the conditions weren't the greatest, and it was a little windy," Huskies coach Matt Olsen said. "But we had some guys shoot some pretty good scores."

Seniors Andrew Warsecke and Caden Stuart shot a team-low 43 apiece, whereas Christien Westcott, a freshman competing in his first varsity match, recorded a 45.

"They been golfing in the program for four years," said Olsen. "I remember their first meet as freshmen – I think Andrew shot in the 80's, and Caden finished in the 70's. They have put in a lot of work, and it's paying off.

"He (Westcott) had a great night as well, for it being his first time. That was excellent."

Ethan Lemmen continued the Huskies' strong showing, shooting 47, whereas Connor Wenkel shot 58, and Nolan Bretzke ended the afternoon with 75.

"I thought Connor, another one of our freshman, had a great night for it being his first time out there," Olsen said. "It has to be pretty intimidating to step out there and go to the tee box. I know Nolan didn't hit the ball as well as he wanted to, but any experience you gain in competition is going to make you better in the long run."

Olsen says Benzie Central features a solid mix of youth and seniors. He expects both groups to learn from each other moving forward.

"We have some guys that have been around for a few years and some other guys that are learning," said Olsen.

The Huskies are scheduled to partake in another conference meet on Wednesday, April 27, at 2 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Glen Lake rolls in soccer meeting with Buckley

LEELANAU COUNTY -- The Glen Lake girls soccer team looks to be one of the teams to beat in northern Michigan this spring. The Lakers defeated visiting Buckley on Wednesday afternoon 8-0.
BUCKLEY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

TC West scores three first half goals in shutout win over Central

TRAVERSE CITY -- Despite the cold cancelling a loaded schedule of baseball, softball and soccer on Tuesday at the Trojan Athletic Complex the girls soccer teams still got their Big North Conference game in. TC West jumped out to an early 3-0 lead at the half and closed out defensively...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leland, MI
City
Suttons Bay, MI
County
Benzie County, MI
City
Lake, MI
City
Onekama, MI
Benzie County, MI
Sports
City
Frankfort, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Kingsley, MI
MLive.com

Fruitport baseball standout voted Muskegon-area Athlete of the Week

MUSKEGON – The Fruitport baseball team jumped out to a 6-1 record earlier this month thanks to a disciplined defense and clutch performances at the plate from a lineup of veteran playmakers. One of the key impact performers for the Trojans this season has been catcher Aiden Vela, who...
MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golfing#Benzie Central#70
MLive.com

Bay County roundup: Never a dull moment in Glenn-Garber rivalry

BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for April 27, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. TENNIS: GLENN RALLY LANDS WIN OVER GARBER. Every match loomed large...
BAY COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
MISportsNow

Michigan State’s Suzy Merchant Visits Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan State women’s basketball head coach Suzy Merchant visited Traverse City on Thursday, speaking at the Behind the Sports Mic Night held by the Great Lakes Sports Commission. Merchant held a question and answer session at Park Place Hotel for those attending. She was a...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MISportsNow

Four Traverse City Christian Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

TRAVERSE CITY – Two Traverse City Christian volleyball standouts and two boys basketball standouts signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday afternoon. The Sabres’ Emma Mirabelli signed to join her sister on the Purdue-Fort Wayne volleyball team. Julianna Brower will play volleyball at Cornerstone, joining a long...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Benzie County Record Patriot

Benzie County Record Patriot

Benzie County, MI
96
Followers
175
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The Benzie County Record Patriot provides local news, sports, events and other community interests for the Benzie County Area

 https://www.recordpatriot.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy