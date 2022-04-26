Benzie Central golf earns second place at conference meet

Benzie Central's Andrew Warsecke follows through on his put last season. (File photo)

GLEN LAKE – Benzie Central earned second place in its first conference meet of the season, scoring 178 points and trailing only Glen Lake (155).

Onekama (200) finished third, followed by Leland (202), Suttons Bay (203), Frankfort (206), and Kingsley (217).

"I was very happy with their performance … the conditions weren't the greatest, and it was a little windy," Huskies coach Matt Olsen said. "But we had some guys shoot some pretty good scores."

Seniors Andrew Warsecke and Caden Stuart shot a team-low 43 apiece, whereas Christien Westcott, a freshman competing in his first varsity match, recorded a 45.

"They been golfing in the program for four years," said Olsen. "I remember their first meet as freshmen – I think Andrew shot in the 80's, and Caden finished in the 70's. They have put in a lot of work, and it's paying off.

"He (Westcott) had a great night as well, for it being his first time. That was excellent."

Ethan Lemmen continued the Huskies' strong showing, shooting 47, whereas Connor Wenkel shot 58, and Nolan Bretzke ended the afternoon with 75.

"I thought Connor, another one of our freshman, had a great night for it being his first time out there," Olsen said. "It has to be pretty intimidating to step out there and go to the tee box. I know Nolan didn't hit the ball as well as he wanted to, but any experience you gain in competition is going to make you better in the long run."

Olsen says Benzie Central features a solid mix of youth and seniors. He expects both groups to learn from each other moving forward.

"We have some guys that have been around for a few years and some other guys that are learning," said Olsen.

The Huskies are scheduled to partake in another conference meet on Wednesday, April 27, at 2 p.m.