WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Park to Park Half Marathon will take place on Saturday, April 30, in Waynesboro and Augusta County. Because of the large crowd of over 300 participants, the Waynesboro Police Department & the Augusta County Sheriff’s Department will be positioned throughout the 13-mile racecourse to ensure all race participants and vehicle traffic remain safe.

WAYNESBORO, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO