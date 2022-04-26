I-39/90 south back open at County Road T following crash

MADISON, Wis. — I-39/90 south is back open at County Road T following a crash.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. Monday, and multiple lanes were blocked. Footage from the scene shows multiple Fire and EMS units responding to the incident.

Wisconsin State Patrol officials said three vehicles were involved in the crash and injuries were reported. At least one person was taken to the hospital.

The road was blocked for about one hour.

