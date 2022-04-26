ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Funeral, wake set for fallen FDNY firefighter Timothy Klein

By Finn Hoogensen
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I0JMe_0fKsOrjP00

BELLE HARBOR, Queens (PIX11) – Funeral plans have been set for Timothy Klein, the FDNY firefighter who was killed battling a fire in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Klein, 31, will be laid to rest 11 a.m. Friday at Church of St. Francis DeSales at 129-16 Rockaway Beach Boulevard in Belle Harbor, Queens. The funeral will start at 11 a.m.

A wake is planned for Thursday at McManus Funeral Home at 4601 Avenue N. in Brooklyn. The wake will go from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

FDNY, family members honor ‘Golden Child’ Timothy Klein

Klein, a six-year veteran of the FDNY, was killed in the line of duty while battling a fire at a home in Canarsie, Brooklyn. He died after a ceiling collapsed, trapping him inside. A civilian also died and several other firefighters were injured fighting the blaze, officials said.

Klein leaves behind his father, Patrick, who is a retired member of the FDNY, his mother, Diane, and his three sisters.

“The Department is heartbroken today at the loss of Firefighter Timothy Klein who died risking his life to save others,” said Acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh. “The Klein family has a rich history of service in the FDNY and he bravely followed in their footsteps.”

Klein is the 1,557th FDNY member to die in the line of duty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

2 Bronx girls last seen on bus

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx dad was frantically looking for his 13-year-old daughter and a foster child in his care, after they didn’t come home from school Tuesday. Enrique Rivera said his daughter, Scarlett Rivera, 13, and her friend, Mariah Sanchez — also 13 — called him Tuesday afternoon, a bit later than […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man gets 25 years to life in Bronx girlfriend’s stabbing death

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death because he “realized he hated her” was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life behind bars, prosecutors said. Juana Alvarez, 52, was reported missing on Aug. 9, 2016, officials said. About two weeks later, police arrested Miguel Bonilla for fare evasion. While he […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Rockaway Beach, NY
County
Queens, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Belle Harbor, NY
News 12

70-year-old woman stabbed in back while walking to pharmacy

A 70-year-old Brooklyn woman was stabbed in the back while walking to pick up medicine from the pharmacy down the block from her home last Wednesday. The attack left 70-year-old Lin Mei Fang in the hospital in need of surgery because of where she was stabbed. “Suddenly somebody ran into...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fdny#Firefighters#Golden Child#Mcmanus Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Bronx man shot to death; suspect charged with murder

NORWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man is accused of shooting to death a 34-year-old man early Friday morning. Supreme Williams, 36, of the Bronx, was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance for the killing of Jonathan Maldonado, the […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy