The New York Mets have had enough. The Mets lead the league in players hit by a pitch this season, with 19 in the last 20 games, but prior to reaching that mark on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when third baseman J.D. Davis was hit in the foot during the eighth inning, manager Buck Showalter revealed that he’s already had conversations with the MLB about the issue.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO