Gatesville, TX

Melissa Lucio's family and supporters react to halted execution

By Jarell Baker
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 2 days ago
Family and supporters of Melissa Lucio were overwhelmed with emotion during a press conference Monday at the Gatesville Civic Center, after learning her execution was halted.

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. I had to process it. I immediately started crying,” said Bobby Alvarez, son of Melissa Lucio.

Lucio was sentenced to death in 2008, after being found guilty of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah Alvarez.

But there were questions about the case from the get-go.

After fighting for 15 years, two of Lucio’s sons, Alvarez and John Lucio, were overjoyed to drive to their mom’s Gatesville prison cell to tell her she’ll live to see Mother’s Day and hopefully many more.

“They started sharing everything with my mother. We were telling here we’re not seeing Wednesday. There’s no execution,” said John.

Members from LULAC, The Texas Criminal Coalition and Sabrina Van Tassel, the creator of Lucio’s documentary, “The state of Texas versus Melissa,” we’re on hand as well.

“There’s a problem in our justice systems. Our justice system is not only broken but it is designed to hurt people like Melisa Lucio,” said Van Tassel.

The family said they don’t have plans yet on how they move forward, but their fight is not over.

The case will now return to Cameron County, so Mellisa will have another day in court.

They plan to keep pushing until she’s out of prison for good.

