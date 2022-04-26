Evart Man Charged with Fleeing and Eluding After Three County Chase

An Evart man has been charged after leading Roscommon County Sheriff’s deputies on a three-county car chase.

Deputies received a call Sunday evening about a suspicious woman at a vacant home in Markey Township, but before they arrived, the woman was picked up by a man.

A car matching the description given by the caller was found on M-55 in Denton Township a short time later. Deputies stopped the driver for multiple violations, but as they approached, the driver sped away.

Deputies chased the driver along M-55 into Missaukee County before they turned south on 8 Mile Road and continued their pursuit on M-66 in Osceola County through Marion.

During the chase, deputies say the driver slowed down and the woman jumped out of the car. The driver then continued the chase.

The chase ended miles later when the driver, Jesse Mobley, 37, of Evart, ran from the car and was arrested. Deputies learned that Mobley had several outstanding warrants out of Big Rapids, Reed City and Osceola County, and that his driver’s license was revoked.

Mobley was charged Tuesday on charges of fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, driving while license revoked (2nd offense), no insurance and unlawful use of a registration plate.

Deputies say the chase covered three counties and was about 53 miles in length.