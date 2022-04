AKRON, Ohio — Police say they have arrested a man who has confessed to a shooting in the North Hill neighborhood last weekend in which a man was wounded in the head. Dustin Fenwick, 31, is being held in the Summit County Jail on charges of felonious assault and having weapons under disability, according to jail records. Fenwick was taken into custody Tuesday morning at a residence on Hazel Street in Akron.

