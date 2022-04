Nikola Jokic went all-out for the Denver Nuggets in their playoff series against the Golden State Warriors. While they lost 4-1, no one can blame the Serbian big man for it. Besides, Jokic actually played through an injury in Game 5 on Wednesday, during which he still put up monster numbers of 30 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists. He almost singlehandedly powered the Nuggets to victory had the Dubs’ championship experienced not showed up in the clutch.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO