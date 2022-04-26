ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'There are so many things that need to be done': Peter Schmeichel hails the appointment of Erik ten Hag as a 'step in the right direction' but says the job is so big that appointing ANYONE represents a gamble for Manchester United

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has said the club have made a 'step in the right direction' in appointing Erik ten Hag but appeared to suggest any rebuild will not be a quick fix.

United have endured a tough few months and weeks under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, which has led to pundits and former players alike queuing up to bemoan the current culture and structures at the club.

Schmeichel, speaking to CBS ahead of Manchester City's semi-final first leg with Real Madrid, said the decision to appoint Ten Hag was a 'positive' one but that there remains 'many things' to fix at the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9IBY_0fKsN1K100
Peter Schmeichel said the job was so big to mend the club that any appointment was a gamble
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RgJ4c_0fKsN1K100
The former goalkeeper, who won the treble in 1999, has joined a caste of former players in recent weeks who have criticised the club's current structures and culture

He said: 'It’s a decision that’s been made and I think that’s very, very positive. There are, and I think it’s obvious to everyone, so many things that need to be done at Manchester United.'

'The whole football department needs to be restructured, the way we’re thinking about how things are supposed to be done needs… everything needs a bit of a rethink,' he added.

Despite appearing to be positive over the decision to hire Ten Hag, Schmeichel appeared to suggest that the job to mend the club is so big that appointing any manager to perform the task represented a 'gamble'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gbdCx_0fKsN1K100
Peter Schmeichel said the decision needed to be made and wished Erik ten Hag well in his role

He said: 'Announcing the manager is decision that needed to be made, because it’s a step in the right direction.

'If I’m honest, it could be him – it could be literally anyone – it’s such a big job, so everything would be a bit of a gamble.'

'I wish him all the best and I hope he can help in the process of rebuilding Manchester United,' he went on to add.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'That's so wholesome': Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Matic's sons team up in training to recreate their dads' goal for Manchester United against Chelsea in heartwarming clip

Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Matic's goal for Manchester United against Chelsea has been recreated by their sons in a wholesome video. Serbian midfielder Matic, 33, set to leave the club at the end of the season, played a beautiful chipped through ball to Portuguese forward Ronaldo, who took a touch and slammed it past Edouard Mendy to equalise for the Red Devils at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'The win rate goes up when Thomas Partey is in there': Mikel Arteta fears midfielder's injury could be critical in Arsenal's top four battle and admits he has to make big changes without Ghanaian

Mikel Arteta has admitted that playing without Thomas Partey is a difficult challenge for his Arsenal side to cope with as they try to bring Champions League football back to the Emirates. Partey missed Arsenal's first three games of the season with a ankle problem as the Gunners slipped to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool: Over to you, Man City! Liverpool move two points ahead at Premier League summit after narrow win at Newcastle thanks to Naby Keita's strike as Jurgen Klopp's rotation risk doesn't disrupt Reds

When the final whistle eventually came, the embraces from Jurgen Klopp were that much more intense than usual. Jordan Henderson and James Milner were clasped a little longer and tighter than normal. Sadio Mane was next in line to be held and then on to the pitch Klopp strode, where...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Peter Schmeichel
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Daily Mail

Juan Mata insists Manchester United fans can 'look forward to a new and exciting era' under Erik ten Hag, as bit-part midfielder admits he shares supporters' 'frustration' at poor season

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata wants Erik ten Hag to inspire a 'big change' in results and has predicted an exciting future for the club when the Ajax boss takes over on July 1. Veteran Mata admits he can understand how United fans feel after an underwhelming season that has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Roman Abramovich 'demands an extra £500MILLION from Chelsea's prospective new buyers as sanctioned owner wants to sell the club for £2.5bn - with £1bn of that donated to charity'

The ongoing tussle in finding a new owner for Chelsea has reportedly taken another twist with sanctioned owner Roman Abramovich demanding an additional £500million for the club. According to Sky News, the trio of billionaire-studded consortia were informed in the last 48 hours of Abramovich's request. They state that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Naby Keita capped a fantastic afternoon at St James' Park with the decisive goal to clinch a vital win for Liverpool while Allan Saint-Maximin lacked service and struggled to get involved

NEWCASTLE (4-3-3) Martin Dubravka – Only reason Newcastle were able to stay in the game so long was down to him making so many good saves – 8 Emil Krafth – Given a breather late on after spending much of the afternoon chasing up and down after Diaz and Mane – 5.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Julian Brandt 'is set to leave Borussia Dortmund for £16.5m this summer', with Arsenal on alert over former transfer target and Premier League 'the priority' for winger

Arsenal could reignite their interest in Julian Brandt this summer, with the winger set to depart Borussia Dortmund, according to reports. The Gunners were linked with a move for Brandt in January, but failed to get a deal over the line. They may get another opportunity to sign him, though,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Cbs#Real Madrid
Daily Mail

Burnley's great escape continues as they come from behind late on to beat fellow strugglers Watford and secure a HUGE three points... with Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill turning the game on its head in the space of three minutes

Two weeks can be an eternity in football. In that time, Burnley fans have not only got over losing Sean Dyche but at Vicarage Road on Saturday they stayed behind 20 minutes after the final whistle to chant 'We've got super Michael Jackson' about their unlikely new managerial Messiah. Jackson,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daniel Sturridge FINALLY makes his mark in Perth as former Liverpool star helps set up opening goal in draw against Western Sydney Wanderers - with striker making his first appearance for Aussie club since February

Former Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge has made his most meaningful contribution of the A-League Men season to help Perth secure a 1-1 draw with Western Sydney at HBF Park. Sturridge entered Saturday night's match having made just five cameos off the bench for a total of 93 minutes. But he...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Mino Raiola, football super agent to stars including Pogba, Ibrahimovic and Haaland, dies aged 54 after illness - days after posting a furious final tweet denying he was already dead

High-profile super agent Mino Raiola has died at the age of 54 following an illness, his family has confirmed. It comes after Raiola - the representative of such stars as Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic - was forced to take to social media in a furious final tweet while fighting for his life in hospital to slam suggestions he had died on Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich: The Canaries are relegated to the Championship after goals from Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings see Dean Smith's side suffer another defeat

It's the time of year where fans dust off their calculators to work out mathematical possibilities but the fate of Norwich City has been an easy sum to solve all season. Straight back to the Championship - their passing visit to the Premier League over already. Saying that, it never really got going.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'Your legacy transcends life': Players, fans and football clubs around the world pay their respects to Mino Raiola after the super-agent passed away on Saturday at the age of 54

Tributes have poured in for Mino Raiola after the super-agent, who represented Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba among others, passed away at the age of 54 due to illness. Raiola's death was confirmed by his family on social media on Saturday afternoon. A statement read: 'In infinite sorrow we share...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Frank Lampard hits out at 'unfair' criticism of Anthony Gordon for diving and insists 'you want a penalty because you care' after youngster's booking for simulation against Liverpool

Everton manager Frank Lampard has strongly defended young forward Anthony Gordon against suggestions he is a diver. The 21-year-old was booked for simulation in the first half of last weekend's Merseyside derby defeat at Anfield after referee Stuart Attwell ruled he had tried to make the most of Naby Keita's challenge inside the penalty area.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ousmane Dembele 'considers massive £270,000-a-week offer plus signing bonus from Paris Saint-Germain', with Barcelona winger pondering Nou Camp exit despite revival under Xavi

Ousmane Dembele is weighing up leaving Barcelona for a giant £270,000-a-week deal at Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports in Spain. The French winger, whose contract runs out at the end of this season, can join clubs outside Spain on a free transfer this summer, with Chelsea thought to be keen to sign him.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Blackburn 0-3 Bournemouth: Philip Billing scores twice after Dominic Solanke nets 30th of the season as Cherries stay on course for promotion to the Premier League and end play-off hopes of hosts

Dominic Solanke's 30th goal of the season and a Philip Billing brace gave Bournemouth a vital 3-0 win at Blackburn to remain in the driving seat for automatic promotion. Chances flowed for both sides but ultimately the Cherries highlighted the gulf in quality, epitomised by the goalscorers. Solanke eased any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha nets injury-time winner as Patrick Vieira's Eagles come from behind to take all three points at St Mary's

Leeds kicked and wound up Wilfried Zaha and Southampton felt the backlash. Accused of going to ground too easily by Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips following Monday's meeting, Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was forced to start Zaha on the bench against Southampton. ‘For someone who dives so much, he has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It's another four years of watching Liverpool being successful!': Rio Ferdinand admits Jurgen Klopp's new deal is a blow for rivals but is pleased 'great character' is staying as ex-defender puts his love for Man United to one side

Jurgen Klopp's new deal at Liverpool means the Premier League title-chasers will continue their relentless drive for more trophies, Rio Ferdinand has warned. In a month when his side could win the top flight and add the Champions League and FA Cup to their EFL Cup triumph, hugely successful Klopp has agreed a new contract to keep him at Anfield until 2026 – and Ferdinand fears that is bad news for Liverpool's rivals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ryan Gravenberch all face deeply uncertain futures as their transfers risk being delayed after the death of super agent Mino Raiola

The death of Mino Raiola has sent shockwaves across the world of football and plunged the immediate futures of an array of stars into question. Raiola was considered a 'super-agent' due to the glittering array of talent that he represented and a number will be on the move this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand insists 'there's NO chance' James Milner fouled Fabian Schar in the build-up to Naby Keita's first-half goal as Peter Crouch and Shay Given agree Liverpool midfielder won the ball despite Newcastle fury

Rio Ferdinand has claimed there was no doubt about a potentially pivotal goal in the Premier League title race after James Milner was accused of fouling Fabian Schar immediately before Liverpool's opener at Newcastle on Saturday. Newcastle defender Schar stayed down for a prolonged period and a VAR check took...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

347K+
Followers
34K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy