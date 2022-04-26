ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First all-private astronaut crew returns to Earth after 2-week stay on space station

By FOX Weather
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PcoXQ_0fKsMrnp00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Axiom Space completed its first all-private mission to the International Space Station Monday after three paying customers and a former NASA astronaut splashed down in a SpaceX Dragon in the Atlantic Ocean.

The 10-day planned Axiom-1 mission turned into a 17-day after mission control waved off several attempts to bring the private crew home because of bad weather around the Florida peninsula at any potential splashdown sites.

Axiom Space Operations Director Derek Hassmann said Monday the delays added up to a “bonus week” for the crew but did not cost Axiom or their customers any additional money.

Axiom pays NASA and SpaceX for the use of the spacecraft and the ISS for its private astronauts.

Dragon Endeavour undocked from the ISS Sunday around 9 p.m., and the journey to Earth began with the last overnight stay in space for the Ax-1 crew.

Axiom Space Vice President and former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría and paying customers Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe splashed down off the coast of Jacksonville after 1 p.m. Monday completing their private mission.

The crew traveled 6.3 million miles during their spaceflight.

After hitting Earth’s atmosphere Dragon slowed down from 1,750 mph and then two sets of parachutes slowed the spacecraft from 350 to 1 mph at splashdown. The four private astronauts likely experienced up to 4G forces during re-entry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f8NcW_0fKsMrnp00
The Ax-1 crew traveled 6.3 million miles during their spaceflight.
SpaceX/Twitter

After splashdown, the once white Dragon capsule looked like a toasted marshmallow bobbing in the Atlantic Ocean as recovery teams arrived to collect the spacecraft and its crew.

López-Alegría, Connor, Pathy and Stibbe flashed smiles and thumbs up when the side hatch was opened exposing the crew to their first breath of Earth air in 17 days.

The Ax-1 crew were helped out of the capsule and flown to Jacksonville before heading to Orlando for more medical checks.

Splashdown of Dragon confirmed pic.twitter.com/m0C7GjwhYh

— SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 25, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Benji Reed, senior director of human spaceflight at SpaceX, said the “weather was great for splashdown” and the rocking at sea was normal.

The landing off the coast of Jacksonville meant SpaceX hit “bingo” now having completed Dragon landings at all seven splashdown sites around Florida, according to Reed.

SpaceX launched the Axiom-1 mission on April 8 from Kennedy Space Center, and the first all-private crew was welcomed on the ISS the following day by NASA’s Crew-3 astronauts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jBUGf_0fKsMrnp00
The space station captured photos of Dragon and the Ax-1 astronauts approaching the orbiting laboratory.
SpaceX/Twitter

Axiom Space executives say that these four men were not space tourists despite the price tag and in the era of billionaires going to space with Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic.  Each crew member brought research to conduct in the orbiting laboratory during their two-week stay. The three customers selected science objectives close to their interests.

The mission wasn’t all serious, though.

López-Alegría played the keyboard on the ISS in a duet with pianist BLKBOK on Earth. The Axiom-1 crew also brought along Spanish paella from world-famous Chef José Andrés to share with their fellow crew in orbit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ryUgl_0fKsMrnp00
Three paying customers were on the historic space flight.
SpaceX/Twitter

Axiom Space has another private ISS mission planned called Axiom-2. Former NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson, now an Axiom employee, will command that mission. Axiom has only announced one of the paying customers on the flight, American racing driver and J2-Racing owner John Shoffner. Whitson and Shoffner have been training for their upcoming spaceflight next year.

Hassmann said Axiom expects to announce the final two crew members for the Ax-2 flight in the coming weeks.

Eventually, the company wants to fly two private missions a year. Hassmann said there might not be a former NASA astronaut onboard those flights, but Axiom will have to work with NASA on that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBB6p_0fKsMrnp00
Axiom eventually wants to fly two private missions a year.
SpaceX/Twitter

“What we’re going to do is look at how this mission went, go through all the lessons learned relative to training and performance on orbit and so forth, and then also gather data from Ax-2 as well and then decide what’s in the best interest of the program,” Hassmann said. “Axiom would certainly like to get to a point where we fly an all-private crew, if you will, without an ex-NASA commander.”

Currently, those with wealthy financial means can inquire with Axiom Space about booking a stay in orbit as soon as this year and as late as 2025.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

NASA's plans to fly people back to moon on $23bn Artemis rocket is hit by delays after refueling failed and nixed unmanned June test flight

NASA's Artemis I mission to the moon and back is likely to face further delays, after a series of fueling errors hit the massive SLS megarocket, the agency confirmed. Known as Space Launch System, the 322ft $23 billion rocket had been rolled out to the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for a 'wet dress rehearsal', a series of tests involving the full launch process, to see if it was ready to launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WPXI Pittsburgh

SpaceX’s 1st all-private mission splashes down off Florida coast to complete mission

UPDATE: SpaceX’s Axiom Space’s Ax-1 crew splashed down Monday afternoon near Jacksonville, completing the two-week mission. The Ax1 crew and SpaceX Dragon safely splashed down at 1:06 p.m. EDT. In a statement, Axiom Space said that the “first all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS) successfully demonstrated Axiom Space’s ability to integrate with the ISS and conduct meaningful research. "
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
CNET

NASA 'Holoported' a Doctor Onto the ISS

I have a new noun to add to your vocabulary: holoportation. It's an amalgam of "hologram" and "teleportation," and it isn't a niche sci-fi term buried somewhere in Isaac Asimov novels and Star Trek episodes. In October, NASA used this mind-boggling, futuristic mechanism to bring NASA flight surgeon Dr. Josef...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

SpaceX lands a Falcon 9 booster for the 12th time, launches 53 more Starlink satellites

SpaceX launched another 53 Starlink internet satellites to orbit on Thursday, April 21, using a Falcon 9 rocket whose first stage performed a record-tying 12th landing. The Falcon 9 rocket took off at 01:51 pm EDT (17:51 GMT) from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Just over eight minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9 booster came down and performed a safe landing on the SpaceX droneship Just Read The Instructions off the coast of Florida on the Atlantic Ocean.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Andrés
Person
Peggy Whitson
scitechdaily.com

NASA Ingenuity Helicopter Spots Spacecraft Wreckage on Mars – Perseverance’s Cone-Shaped Backshell

Eyeing some of the components that enabled the Perseverance rover to get safely to the Martian surface could provide valuable insights for future missions. NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter recently surveyed both the parachute that assisted the agency’s Perseverance rover land on Mars and the cone-shaped backshell that protected the rover in deep space and during its fiery descent toward the Martian surface on February 18, 2021. Engineers with the Mars Sample Return program asked whether Ingenuity could provide this perspective. What resulted were 10 aerial color images captured on April 19 during Ingenuity’s Flight 26.
PASADENA, CA
UPI News

Ingenuity helicopter captures images of its parachute on Mars

ORLANDO, Fla., April 28 (UPI) -- NASA released images of the parachute and backshell that helped the Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter land on Mars last year. The pictures, released Wednesday, were taken last week by the 4-pound rotorcraft after engineers sent it on a hunt for the mission's landing gear.
ORLANDO, FL
FOXBusiness

SpaceX's Crew-4 mission arrives at space station

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) late Wednesday. In a blog post, the agency said that the Crew Dragon Freedom capsule's hatch opening occurred at about 9:15 p.m. ET. Crew-4 includes NASA's mission commander Kjell Lindgren, pilot Bob Hines and mission specialist Jessica Watkins, as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axiom Space#Space Science#Earth#Iss#Dragon Endeavour#Ax 1
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

On This Day In Space: April 22, 2010: X-37B space plane launches on 1st top-secret mission

On April 22, 2010, the U.S. Air Force launched the super-secret X-37B space plane on its first spaceflight. This space plane is also known as the Orbital Test Vehicle. It looks a lot like NASA's space shuttle, only it's much smaller and doesn't have any windows. But the X-37B doesn't need windows anyway, because no one actually flies in it. It's completely autonomous and can even land on a runway without a human pilot.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins to become first Black woman on ISS crew

NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins is making history as the first Black woman to be on an International Space Station crew and she might even make it to the moon in the future. Watkins launched to the station this morning (April 27) as part of SpaceX's Crew-4 mission alongside NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, the mission's commander, and Robert Hines as well as European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. The crew lifted off this morning aboard the new SpaceX Dragon capsule Freedom and are on track to dock with the station around 8:15 p.m. EDT tonight (0015 GMT on April 28).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Space station’s new robotic arm springs to life

Two spacewalkers at the International Space Station (ISS) activated the facility’s new robotic arm for the first time on Thursday, April 28. Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev concluded their spacewalk at  6:40 p.m. ET after 7 hours and 42 minutes outside the ISS, with much of that time spent working on the European Robotic Arm (ERA).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy