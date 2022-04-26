ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pub owner posts brutal job advert banning applicants with 'BO', bad teeth or 'dodgy toes' - and warns people not to arrive at interviews 'stinking of last night's lager'

By Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A pub owner has advised applicants with bad personal hygiene and 'dodgy looking toes' to steer clear in a savage job listing.

The vacancy was posted online by Craig Harker, 35, who was seeking chefs, kitchen porters and front of house staff for his George Pub & Grill venues across Teeside.

Craig said he receives some interesting applications from numerous people so wanted to cut the competition down with some particular requirements.

The 35-year-old's brutal job advert read: 'Those that attend with that fruity B.O. odour – it's a no go. Give your pits a wash before you come down for an interview, a quick whiff and spray those bad boys.

'First impressions count. That includes brushing those tusks too. The key part for any interview is first impressions, don't have mine as this person clearly needs a wash and have me turning my head because of that naughty breath that stings my cheeks.

'If those nashers are black then stay back, white and you're alright. Especially when front of house greeting our customers as they walk through the door.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B12Xa_0fKsMqv600
Craig Harker, 35, pictured, owner of The George Pub and Grill, posted a savage job advertisement online, requesting that people with bad personal hygiene and 'dodgy looking toes' steer clear of applying 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPZpQ_0fKsMqv600
Craig went on to say in the advert that he is open to giving everyone a chance but they should be 'smart, presentable, clean and tidy'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EsKz7_0fKsMqv600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRrjL_0fKsMqv600
The 35-year-old said he is looking for 'lively applicants' and not those who do not leave the house for days on end

And Craig said he is open to giving everyone a chance, as well as those without experience in hospitality but warned applicants not to apply just because the Job Centre told them to.

His advertisement also requested candidates to not turn up to the interview 'after a session or a big night, and stinking of that last can of lager you had at 5am.'

Craig added that he is looking for 'lively' employees who do not stay at home for days on end.

Writing in the application, he added: 'We want lively, bubbly and friendly people for front of house, not people sat at home all day sitting on the latest FIFA and not leaving the house for days on end.

'Go and get some fresh air and interact with real people. I don't care you've led a team on Call of Duty or Dungeon and Dragons, what real work experience do you have? If not then we have positions we can train too.'

The 35-year-old also requested that people with 'dodgy-looking toes' refrain from applying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kbpmT_0fKsMqv600
Craig, pictured, has insisted that the 'banter' at work is great and successful applicants will love it 

But he has insisted that successful new team members would love the workplace banter.

Its not the first time The George Pub and Grill has hit the headlines.

In 2019, the business faced losing its licence after it asked customers if they would punch their ex partners in the face for a steak.

It was accused of making light of domestic violence but Craig refused to apologise for the post.

This was despite the Advertising Standards Agency saying the advert had breached its code.

But the post was removed from Facebook by Craig. He said in 2019: 'Anyone who took offence simply isn't our clientele and we know our audience.

'This is the PC brigade gone nuts, and the world does not need more political correctness dictating what we can not say'.

