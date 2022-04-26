ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rare 1914 Lincoln penny sells for $247 online – see if you have one in your change

By Alexandra Markovich
The US Sun
 3 days ago
A RARE Lincoln wheat penny with a 1914 date has sold for $247, and it's possible you may have one if you're lucky.

Before going through your wallet, you'll want to be aware of a few things when it comes to pennies minted that year.

When you are looking for a 1914 Lincoln penny, you’ll want to make note of the mint location

Most importantly, the location for this year is something you'll want to take note of.

The 1914 Lincoln penny was minted in three major cities: Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco.

You'll want to look for a letter mark, which represents first letter of the city it was minted in.

For example, Denver minted pennies will bear a D letter mark.

Speaking of the 1914-D penny, the mint produced just under 1.2million pieces.

That's a significantly smaller amount when compared to the other Mints that struck the 1914 piece.

Since there were fewer pennies produced at the Denver Mint, the 1914 D-Lincoln pennies are cherished more among coin collectors because they are harder to come by.

The bidding war

This particular 1914 Lincoln penny was originally listed on eBay on April 18 for $9.95.

Meanwhile, the price increased to $102 the next day thanks to six additional bids.

On April 24, the price was driven nearly to the $200 range.

Then finally, the winner of the auction was able to claim it for $246.94.

It took a total of 24 bids.

Though this may seem like a nice chunk of cash, the seller possibly could have gotten more for the 1914 Lincoln penny because one 1914 D-Lincoln coin recently sold for more than $900 online.

This is likely due to grade and condition.

For example, the penny that sold for $246.94 was claimed by the seller to be in a "FINE++/VF" grade.

These aren't as valuable as other circulated grades such as AU.

AU stands for about uncirculated.

Meanwhile, in uncirculated grades, the 1914 penny could be worth up to $3,764, according to USA Coin Book.

How is the value of a coin determined?

Experts determine a coin's value due to a variety of factors, and they include mintage, number of errors, demand, age, design and condition.

Pennies can also be especially valuable because of their rich history.

Coins are also graded, and there are five main components to the grading scale: strike, surface preservation, luster, coloration and eye appeal.

Coins are assigned a whole number between 1 and 70, with 70 being a flawless coin.

How to find rare coins

Coin collecting is a great, low-cost hobby, and you can find rare coins in everyday places, such as couches, pockets of clothes and draws.

You can also purchase rare coins at auction houses, antique stores, pawnshops, coin collecting clubs and online through USA Coin Book or eBay.

The hunt can be exciting and thrilling and getting friends and family involved can take the fun to the next level.

Along with this coin, The Sun discusses how a Lincoln 2021 penny sold for $272.

Plus, we reveal what makes the double eagle coin worth up to $18.9million.

