Genesee County, NY

New York medical helicopter crashes, killing two people: police

By Paul Best
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA medical helicopter crashed in western New York on Tuesday afternoon during a training exercise, killing two people on board, state police said. Maj. Eugene Staniszewski said that the helicopter crashed in Genesee...

www.foxnews.com

FL Radio Group

Two Dead After Mercy Flight Helicopter Crash

A training flight for a Mercy Flight helicopter ended in tragedy yesterday when the helicopter crashed in Genesee County killing both men on board. Mercy Flight Pilot 60-year-old James Sauer of Churchville and Flight Instructor 60-year-old Stewart Dietrick of Prosper, Texas were killed in the crash. State Police Major Eugene...
