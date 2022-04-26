ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Boxing schedule 2022: Upcoming fights, fixture schedule including Taylor vs Serrano THIS WEEKEND, Canelo fight date

By Matt Penn
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oShEb_0fKsMhDn00

LAST YEAR was a monster 12 months for boxing and you can expect more of the same in the first part of 2022.

Stars such as Anthony Joshua and Canelo Alvarez are set to fight this year, with Tyson Fury having competed against and beaten Dillian Whyte earlier this month.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

And this weekend, we've got Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano and Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez.

Check out SunSport's extensive boxing schedule for 2022 below...

📺 DAZN (UK & US) 📺

🗓 April 30 🇺🇸 NYC, New York

  • Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano (10 rounds - lightweight, WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, Ring Magazine titles)
  • Liam Smith vs Jesse Vargas (12 rounds - super-welterweight)
  • Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Elin Cederroos (10 rounds - super-middleweight, WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO titles)

📺 Sky Sports (UK) - ESPN (US) 📺

🗓 April 30 🇺🇸 Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Shakur Stevenson vs Oscar Valdez (12 rounds - super-featherweight, WBC & WBO titles)

📺 DAZN (UK & US) 📺

🗓 May 7 🇺🇸 Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol (12 rounds - light-heavyweight, WBA title)
  • Montana Love vs Gabriel Valenzuela (12 rounds - super-lightweight)
  • Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhang Zhilei (12 rounds - heavyweight)
  • Marc Castro vs TBA (6 rounds - lightweight)

📺 ESPN (US) 📺

🗓 May 14 🇫🇷 Paris, France

  • Tony Yoka vs Martin Bakole (12 rounds - heavyweight)

📺 Fite TV (UK) - Showtime PPV (US) 📺

🗓 May 14 🇺🇸 Carson, California

  • Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano (12 rounds - super-welterweight, WBA, IBF, WBC, WBO, The Ring titles)
  • Jaron Ennis vs Custio Clayton (12 rounds - welterweight)

📺 DAZN (UK & US) 📺

🗓 May 21 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿London, England

  • Joshua Buatsi vs Craig Richards (12 rounds - light-heavyweight)

📺 BT Sport (UK) 📺

🗓 May 21 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Derby, England

  • Zach Parker vs Demetrius Andrade (12 rounds - super-middleweight)

📺 Fite TV (UK) - Showtime PPV (US) 📺

🗓 May 21 🇺🇸 Phoenix, Arizona

  • David Benavidez vs David Lemieux (12 rounds - super-middleweight)

📺 Fite TV (UK) - Showtime PPV (US) 📺

🗓 May 28 🇺🇸 Brooklyn, New York

  • Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero (12 rounds - lightweight)

📺 Fite TV (UK) - Showtime PPV (US) 📺

🗓 June 4 🇺🇸 Minneapolis, Minnesota

  • Stephen Fulton vs Danny Roman (12 rounds - super-bantamweight, WBC, WBO titles)
  • David Morrell vs Kalvin Henderson (12 rounds - super-middleweight)

📺 Sky Sports (UK) - ESPN (US) 📺

🗓 June 5 🇦🇺 Melbourne, Australia

  • George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney (12 rounds - lightweight, WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, The Ring titles)

📺 Sky Sports (UK) - ESPN (US) 📺

🗓 June 7 🇯🇵 Saitama, Japan

  • Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire II (12 rounds - bantamweight, WBC, WBA, IBF, The Ring titles)

📺 DAZN (UK & US) 📺

🗓 June 10 🇲🇽 Mexico City, Mexico

  • Hiroto Kyoguchi vs Esteban Bermudez (12-rounds - light-flyweight, WBA title)
  • Diego Pacheco vs Jorge Castaneda (10 rounds - super-middleweight)

📺 Fite TV (UK) - Showtime PPV (US) 📺

🗓 June 18 🇺🇸 Houston, Texas

  • Jermall Charlo vs Maciej Sulecki (12 rounds - middleweight)

📺 DAZN (UK & US) 📺

🗓 June 25 🇺🇸 San Antonio, Texas

  • Srisraket Sor Rungvisai vs Jesse Bam Rodriguez (12 rounds - super-flyweight, WBC title)
  • Julio Cesar Martinez vs McWilliams Arroyo (12 rounds - flyweight, WBC title)
  • Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs Ronny Rios (12 rounds - super-bantamweight, WBA, IBF titles)

📺 Fite TV (UK) - Showtime PPV (US) 📺

🗓 July 9 🇺🇸 San Antonio, Texas

  • Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas (12 rounds - featherweight, WBC title)

Boxing results 2022

🗓 April 23 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 London, England

  • Tyson Fury def. Dillian Whyte KO6 (12 rounds - heavyweight, WBC, Ring Magazine title)
  • Ekow Essuman def. Darren Tetley UD12 (12 rounds - welterweight)
  • Nick Ball def. Isaac Lowe TKO6 (10 rounds - featherweight)
  • David Adeleye def. Chris Healey TKO4 (8 rounds - heavyweight)
  • Tommy Fury def. Daniel Bocianski UD6 (6 rounds - light-heavyweight)
  • Karol Itauma def. Michal Ciach TKO2 (8 rounds - light-heavyweight)

🗓 April 16 🇺🇸 Dallas, Texas

  • Errol Spence Jr def. Yordenis Ugas TKO10 (12 rounds - welterweight, WBA, WBC, IBF titles)
  • Isaac Cruz def. Yuriorkis Gamboa TKO5 (10 rounds - lightweight)
  • Eimantas Stanionis def. Radzhab Butaev SD12 (12 rounds - welterweight)

🗓 April 16 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester, England

  • Conor Benn def. Chris van Heerden KO2 (12 rounds - welterweight)
  • Chris Billam-Smith def. Tommy McCarthy KO8 (12 rounds - cruiserweight)

🗓 April 9 🇯🇵 Saitama, Japan

  • Gennady Golovkin def. Ryota Murata TKO9 (12 rounds - middleweight, WBA & IBF titles)

🗓 April 9 🇺🇸 San Antonio, Texas

  • Ryan Garcia def. Emmanuel Tagoe UD12 (12 rounds - lightweight)

🗓 April 9 🇺🇸 Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Sebastian Fundora def. Erickson Lubin TKO9 (12 rounds - super-welterweight)
  • Tony Harrison def. Sergio Garcia UD12 (12 rounds - super-welterweight)

🗓 March 26 🇺🇸 Minneapolis, Minnesota

  • Tim Tszyu def. Terrell Gausha (12 rounds - super-welterweight)

🗓 March 26 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 London, England

  • Richard Riakporhe def. Deion Jumah TKO8 (10 rounds - cruiserweight)

🗓 March 26 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Leeds, England

  • Josh Warrington def. Kiko Martinez TKO7 (12 rounds - featherweight, IBF title)
  • Maxi Hughes def. Ryan Walsh UD12 (12 rounds - lightweight)
  • Ebanie Bridges def. Cecilia Roman UD10 (10 rounds - bantamweight, IBF title)
  • Dalton Smith def. Ray Moylette TKO10 (10 rounds - super-lightweight)
  • Skye Nicholson def. Bec Connolly (6 rounds - featherweight)

🗓 March 19 🇦🇪 Dubai, UAE

  • Sunny Edwards def. Muhammad Waseem UD12 (12 rounds - flyweight, IBF title)
  • Regis Prograis def. Tyrone McKenna TKO6 (10 rounds -super-lightweight)

🗓 March 19 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 London, England

  • David Avanesyan def. Finn Oskari Metz KO1 (12 rounds - welterweight)
  • Hamzah Sheeraz def. Jez Smith KO2 (10 rounds - middleweight)
  • Dennis McCann def. Charles Tondo UD8 (8 rounds - bantamweight)

🗓 March 12 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Nottingham, England

  • Leigh Wood def. Michael Conlan KO12 (12 rounds - featherweight, WBA Regular title)
  • Terri Harper def. Yamila Belen Abellaneda UD10 (10 rounds - lightweight)
  • Caoimhin Agyarko def. Juan Carlos Rubio UD10 (10 rounds - middleweight)

🗓 March 5 🇺🇸 San Diego, California

  • Roman Gonzalez def. Julio Cesar Martinez UD12 (12 rounds - super-flyweight, WBA title)
  • Mauricio Lara def. Emilio Sanchez TKO3 (10 rounds - featherweight)
  • Diego Pacheco def. Genc Pllana KO2 (8 rounds - super middleweight)
  • Marc Castro def. Julio Madera UD6 (6 rounds - lightweight)
  • Skye Nicolson def. Jessica Juarez UD6 (6 rounds - featherweight)

🗓 March 4 🇺🇸 Fresno, California

  • Jose Ramirez def. Jose Pedraza UD12 (12 rounds - super-lightweight)
  • Joet Gonzalez def. Jeo Santisima TKO9 (10 rounds - featherweight)

🗓 February 27 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 London, England

  • Lawrence Okolie def. Michal Cieslak UD12 (12 rounds - cruiserweight, WBO title)
  • Jordan Gill def. Karim Guerfi KO9 (12 rounds - featherweight)
  • Anthony Fowler def. Lukasz Maciec UD10 (10 rounds - middleweight)
  • Demsey McKean def. Ariel Esteban Bracamonte UD8 (10 rounds - heavyweight)
  • Galal Yafai def. Carlos Bautista TKO5 (10 rounds - flyweight)
  • Campbell Hatton def. Joe Ducker TKO6 (4 rounds -lightweight)

🗓 February 26 🇺🇸 Las Vegas, California

  • Hector Garcia def. Chris Colbert UD12 (12 rounds - super-featherweight)
  • Gary Antuanne Russell def. Viktor Postol TKO10 (10 rounds - super-lightweight)
  • Fernando Martinez def. Jerwin Ancajas UD12 (12 rounds - super-flyweight, IBF title)

🗓 February 26 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Glasgow, Scotland

  • Josh Taylor def. Jack Catterall SD12 (12 rounds - super-lightweight, IBF/WBC/WBO/WBA titles)
  • Robeisy Ramirez def. Eric Donovan TKO3 (10 rounds -featherweight)
  • Nick Campbell def. Jay McFarlane TKO7 (10 rounds - heavyweight)

🗓 February 19 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester, England

  • Kell Brook def. Amir Khan TKO6 (12 rounds - catchweight, 149lbs)
  • Natasha Jonas def. Chris Namus TKO2 (10 rounds - super-welterweight)
  • Viddal Riley def. Willbeforce Shihepo UD6 (6 rounds - cruiserweight)
  • Adam Azim def. Jordan Ellison TKO3 (6 rounds - lightweight)
  • Hassan Azim def. MJ Hall UD4 (4 rounds - welterweight)

🗓 February 19 🇲🇽 Tijuana, Mexico

  • Jaime Munguia def. D’Mitrius Ballard TKO3 (12 rounds - middleweight)

🗓 February 12 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 London, England

  • John Ryder def. Daniel Jacobs SD12 (12 rounds - super-middleweight)
  • Johnny Fisher def. Gabriel Enguema UD6 (6 rounds - heavyweight)
  • Felix Cash def. Magomed Madiev UD10 (10 rounds - middleweight)
  • Ellie Scotney def. Jorgelina Guanini UD10 (10 rounds - super-bantamweight)
  • Ammo Williams def. Javier Francisco Maciel TKO6 (10 rounds - middleweight)

🗓 February 5 🇺🇸 Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Keith Thurman def. Mario Barrios UD12 (12 rounds - welterweight)
  • Luis Nery def. Carlos Castro SD10 (10 rounds - super-bantamweight)
  • Leo Santa Cruz def. Keenan Carbajal UD10 (12 rounds - featherweight)

🗓 February 5 🇺🇸 Glendale, Arizona

  • Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez def. Carlos Cuadras UD12 (12 rounds - super-flyweight, WBC title)
  • Jamie Mitchell def. Carly Skelly TKO4 (10 rounds - bantamweight, WBA title)
  • Raymond Ford def. Edward Vazquez SD10 (10 rounds - featherweight)

🗓 February 5 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Cardiff, Wales

  • Chris Eubank def. Liam Williams UD12 (12 rounds - middleweight)
  • Claressa Shields def. Ema Kozin UD10 (10 rounds - middleweight, WBC, IBF, WBA titles)
  • Caroline Dubois def. Vaida Masiokaite UD4 (4 rounds - lightweight)

🗓 January 22 🇺🇸 Atlantic City, New Jersey

  • Mark Magsayo def. Gary Russell Jr MD12 (12 rounds - featherweight, WBC title)
  • Subriel Matias def. Petros Ananyan TKO9 (10 rounds - super-lightweight)

🗓 January 15 🇺🇸 Verona, New York

  • Joe Smith Jr def. Steve Geffrard TKO9 (12 rounds - light-heavyweight, WBO title)
  • Abraham Nova vs Jose Enrique Vivas TKO8 (10 rounds - featherweight)

🗓 January 1 🇺🇸 Hollywood, Florida

  • Luis Ortiz def. Charles Martin TKO6 (12 rounds - heavyweight)
  • Frank Sanchez def. Christian Hammer UD10 (10 rounds - heavyweight)
  • Ali Eren Demirezen def. Gerald Washington TKO8 (10 rounds - heavyweight)

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Canelo Sees Himself Fighting '6 to 7' More Years; Not Interested in Crossover Bouts

Canelo Alvarez may not have any desire to stick around in boxing any longer than he has to, but he apparently is not about to abandon it anytime soon either. The Mexican superstar and current undisputed 168-pound champion recently offered a loose timetable of where he sees himself in the sport down the line, saying he plans on fighting for “six to seven” more years before calling it quits.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Canelo shuts down Usman trash talk, ‘sit down it’s not your turn yet’

Consider tonight’s article a continuation of last night’s piece, in which Canelo Alvarez laughed off Ali Abdelaziz’s attempt to label him a “chicken.” Earlier today, Kamaru Usman responded to back his manager and start further conversation with the boxing superstar. “Let’s just all relax,” Usman wrote. “before somebody gets hurt.” Canelo found common ground with “Nigerian Nightmare” and agreed to back off ... sort of!
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
ohmymag.co.uk

Mike Tyson: Boxer punches passenger on a plane, this is what made him snap

Mike Tyson strikes again! The former heavyweight boxer has stirred up the internet once again with his recent actions. He assaulted and punched a man on Wednesday, April 20, while on a flight to Florida, according to TMZ. The evidence of the incident was recorded on a video by another passenger who is also friends with the victim.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

New Update On The Troubling Charges Against Chael Sonnen

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen was charged last month with one felony count of battery by strangulation and 10 misdemeanor counts of battery. This stems from a December altercation at a Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas. It’s been reported in the past that Sonnen was accused of beating up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mmanews.com

Conor McGregor Offering Lucrative Reward For Info On Pub Attack

UFC superstar Conor McGregor needs your help to identify a suspect in a recent attack on his Black Forge Inn in Ireland. The pub was attacked with petrol bombs in January by one or more assailants. Luckily, no one, including McGregor, was hurt in the attack and the pub didn’t take significant damage as a result of the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Katie Taylor
wrestlinginc.com

UFC Champion Calls Out Ronda Rousey For A Fight

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña has called out former champion and current WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey. Peña defeated Amanda Nunes to become champion back at UFC 269 in December, and her first title defense will be a rematch against Nunes this year. Back-to-back wins over Nunes would elevate Peña to a new level, but Peña recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and made it clear she has even grander ambitions – a fight against Rousey.
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn: ‘Bivol is a very tough fight’ for Canelo on May 7th

By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn is voicing concerns about what Canelo Alvarez is about to face next week when he moves up to 175 to challenge WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7th. Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) and his trainer/manager Eddy Reynoso feel they know what they’re getting...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Canelo 'Surprised' Oscar Valdez Underestimated Again Ahead Of Shakur Stevenson Fight

Shakur Stevenson obviously is a more complete fighter than Miguel Berchelt was in his prime. Stevenson’s diverse skill set, which was fully displayed during his 10th-round stoppage of Jamel Herring in his last fight, has made him a heavy favorite over Oscar Valdez. Canelo Alvarez is still surprised Valdez’s doubters haven’t given him more respect in advance of the unbeaten WBC super featherweight champion’s title unification fight versus Stevenson.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Combat#Tyson Fury#Ts Cs#Sunsport#Dazn#Uk Us#Wba#Ibf#Ring Magazine#Sky Sports#Espn#Wbc Wbo#Montana Love
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo vs. Bivol – 10 days out

By Huck Allen: Canelo Alvarez is ten days away from what many fans believe will be the most brutal fight of his career against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7th. The casuals & hardcore boxing fans that know little about the undefeated Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) view...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Benavidez scolds Canelo, Charlo & Plant for not fighting him

By Sean Jones: David Benavidez slammed Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant, and Jermall Charlo on Tuesday during his virtual press conference for their unwillingness to fight him. Canelo has all his slots filled for 2022 and 2023 in his schedule, and it’s fair to say Benavidez won’t be in the picture for him.
CHARLO, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
408K+
Followers
21K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy