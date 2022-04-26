ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dairy Queen brings back menu favorite and launches a new cheesy treat

By Alexandra Markovich
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FghvU_0fKsMeZc00

DAIRY Queen is celebrating its 75th anniversary, and to promote the festivities, the ice cream franchise is adding two items to the menu.

These items are available now until June 12, 2022 or while supplies last.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34VGWf_0fKsMeZc00
DQ's Cheesy Dude Sandwich is available now until June 12, 2022

A new item you will see on the menu is the Cheesy Dude Sandwich.

It is a crunchy, crispy-fried chicken patty that is infused with pepper jack cheese and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, salad dressing and more pepper jack cheese served on a warm, toasted bun.

A fan favorite also returns: cheesy steak fingers.

The deep-fried steak fingers are filled with pepper jack cheese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M6yfR_0fKsMeZc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AsIFb_0fKsMeZc00

It's available in a four or six piece order or part of Cheesy Steak Finger Country Basket, which includes fries, Texas toast and a side of ranch dressing.

However, these new items will not be available at every Dairy Queen location, only at participating restaurants in Texas.

Stackburger

If you don't feel like taking a road trip to Texas to taste the Cheesy Steak Fingers or the Cheesy Dude Sandwich, you are in luck because Dairy Queen launched another new menu item in early March that you can still try.

The new Stackburger comes in five burger flavors: the Flamethrower, loaded A1, bacon two cheese deluxe, two cheese deluxe and the original cheeseburger.

You can also choose between the 1/3 pound double burgers or 1/2 pound triple burgers.

The new Stackburger is a permanent addition to menus at Dairy Queen's Grill & Chill locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BmsaG_0fKsMeZc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BkjlC_0fKsMeZc00

Along with the new items at Dairy Queen, The Sun reveals when Chick-fil-A's spicy chicken biscuit is set to come back.

Plus, Krispy Kreme is bringing new donut flavors to its menu for a limited time.

