Gaudreau? Matthews? Shesterkin? NHL MVP race at least 7 deep

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

The race for the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP has at least seven legitimate candidates. Toronto’s Auston Matthews leads...

localnews8.com

Idaho8.com

Auston Matthews’ career year gives Maple Leafs playoff hopes

Auston Matthews is having the best season of his career, and that’s quite a feat. Toronto’s No. 1 overall pick from the 2016 NHL draft has lived up to the hype from the start of his rookie year through last season. Matthews led the Maple Leafs into the playoffs in each of his first five years in the league after they had been in the postseason only once in previous 11 years. The proud franchise has not advanced in the playoffs since 2004, when Matthews was 6 years old.
NHL
Idaho8.com

NHL playoff matchups determined after frantic final night

The first-round matchups are set for the NHL playoffs that begin Monday. The Carolina Hurricanes open the playoffs at home against the Boston Bruins. Also in the East the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning face the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida Panthers open against the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers play the Pittsburgh Penguins. The top-seeded Colorado Avalanche open against the Nashville Predators, the Calgary Flames face the Dallas Stars, the Minnesota Wild face the St. Louis Blues and the Edmonton Oilers face the Los Angeles Kings in the West.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Gourde, Larsson give Kraken 3-0 win in final home game

SEATTLE (AP) — Yanni Gourde and Adam Larsson scored in the first period to help Seattle a 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks in the Kraken’s final home game of the season. Victor Rask scored an empty-net goal in the final minute and Chris Driedger had 24 saves for his first shutout of the season — the Kraken’s third. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 28 shots for the Sharks, who finished the season on a three-game losing streak. It was the final game of the season for San Jose and the last home game for Seattle, two teams who were well out of the playoff hunt.
SEATTLE, WA
Idaho8.com

Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona’s final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight goals. Michael Carcone tied it early in the third period and Gostisbehere put the Coyotes up 5-4 midway through by beating Connor Ingram from near the blue line.
NASHVILLE, TN
State
Florida State
Idaho8.com

Eichel’s 3-point game sparks Vegas to 7-4 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Eichel had two goals and an assist, leading the Vegas Golden Knights to a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Blues finished third in the Central Division and will open the postseason at Minnesota next week. St. Louis, which lost its final two games, finished with a record of 49-22-11 for 109 points. For the first time since entering the NHL as an expansion franchise in the 2017-18 season, the Golden Knights missed the playoffs. Vegas ended the season at 43-31-8 with 94 points.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Idaho8.com

Tkachuk leads Senators past Flyers 4-2 in teams’ finale

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night in the season finale for both teams.Josh Norris and Travis Hamonic also scored and Austin Watson had an empty-netter for the Senators, who finished out of the playoffs for the fifth straight season.James van Riemsdyk and Owen Tippett scored for the Flyers, who capped one of the worst seasons in franchise history. Boos reigned down as they skated off the ice.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Wild beat Avalanche 4-1, earn home-ice in 1st round

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist and the Minnesota Wild clinched home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs by beating the Colorado Avalanche 4-1. Jordan Greenway had two goals and Tyson Jost also scored for the Wild (53-22-7). Minnesota is 10-1-2 in its past 13 games and 21-3-4 in its past 28, and will face St. Louis in the first round next week. Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves for the Wild, improving to 9-2-0 since coming over from Chicago at the trade deadline. Nazem Kadri scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 18 shots for Colorado, locked in as the Western Conference’s top seed. The Avalanche rested a handful of key players, including Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.
DENVER, CO
Idaho8.com

Stamkos scores 3, Lightning rally to beat Islanders 6-4

NEW YORK (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored three goals for his first hat trick of the season, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the New York Islanders 6-4. Corey Perry, Ryan McDonagh and Brandon Hagel also scored for Tampa Bay, which trailed by two before scoring five times in the third period. Ondrej Palat added three assists and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 33 shots as the Lightning (51-23-8) secured third place in the Atlantic Division. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Kieffer Bellows, Josh Bailey and Zdeno Chara scored for the Islanders, who will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018. New York (37-35-10) reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the last two years before losing to the Lightning, who went on to win the finals each time. Ilya Sorokin had 28 saves.
NHL
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Idaho8.com

Gallant has Rangers headed to playoffs in first season

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers pointed to Gerard Gallant’s success as a head coach when he was hired last June. He took over a team that was struggling to develop an identity during its three-year rebuilding effort. The Rangers finished second in the Metropolitan Division and grabbed their first playoff appearance in five years. New York also has its first 50-win season since 2015. That’s a remarkable turnaround and it helped the Rangers land home ice when the playoffs open next week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Idaho8.com

Red Wings still rebuilding after 3 years under Steve Yzerman

The Detroit Red Wings celebrated the return of Steve Yzerman three years ago, expecting one of their all-time greats to turn around the franchise as general manager. It hasn’t happened yet. The Red Wings closed their third season under Yzerman on Friday night with a 5-3 win at New Jersey, failing to show much progress in the standings with the Hall of Fame player in charge. Detroit was 32-40-10 and won 39 percent of its game, barely faring better than last year’s rate after bottoming out in Yzerman’s first season by winning fewer than one-fourth of its games.
DETROIT, MI
Idaho8.com

Suter scores in 3rd, Red Wings beat Devils 5-3 in finale

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Pius Suter scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 in the teams’ season finale. Tyler Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen each had a goal and an assist, and Moritz Seider and Joe Veleno also scored for the Red Wings. Sam Gagner had two assists and Magnus Hellberg stopped 23 shots. Fabian Zetterlund had a goal and an assist, and Dawson Mercer and Nolan Foote also scored for the Devils, who closed the season with six straight losses (0-4-2) overall and eight straight at home. Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 30 saves.
NEWARK, NJ
Idaho8.com

Coyotes play final game at Gila River Arena after 19 seasons

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A contentious collaboration has come to a close in the desert. The Arizona Coyotes played their final game at Gila River Arena Friday night, ending a 19-year, drama-filled partnership with the City of Glendale. The Coyotes will play at Arizona State’s new hockey arena starting next season as the franchise waits word on a proposed new arena across the Valley of the Sun in Tempe. Several former Coyotes returned to the desert for the final game at Gila River Arena, including former captain Shane Doan and Jeremy Roenick, who shared duties on the ceremonial puck drop.
GLENDALE, AZ
#Ap Hockey#The Pacific Division#The New York Rangers#Vezina Trophy
Idaho8.com

The Comeback Cats: Florida overcame adversity this season

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers won 58 games this season. That was the most in the NHL. They made it look easy at times. That wasn’t the case. The team went through plenty of adversity on its way to having home-ice advantage for the entirety of the Stanley Cup playoffs. They went through an early coaching change. They dealt with COVID-19. They endured serious injuries to top players. But the Panthers kept winning and now believe this could finally be the year they win a title.
NHL

