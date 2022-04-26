Panthers plan to pick up fifth-year option on Pro Bowl DE Brian Burns

The Carolina Panthers will pick up the option on defensive end Brian Burns' deal. Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

After a 3-0 start, the Carolina Panthers' 2021 season quickly derailed, as they dropped 12 of their final 14 contests to finish with a 5-12 record. One of the bright spots came in the form of third-year defensive end Brian Burns.

The 2019 first-round pick played in all 17 games for the team — starting 16 of them — and finished with 9.0 sacks and four passes defensed for the second straight year. While things haven't been finalized yet, it looks as if Burns will be staying in Carolina for at least two more seasons.

Burns was selected 16th overall by the Panthers three years ago and immediately made an impact, finishing his rookie campaign with 25 tackles, 16 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks and one forced fumble, fumble recovery and fumble recovery for a touchdown. In 2020, the Florida St. product posted career highs in tackles (58), quarterback hits (21) and forced fumbles (three), while matching his career-high for sacks (9.0) and passes defended (four).

After tying for the team-lead in quarterback hits with 18, leading the squad in tackles for loss with 13 and finished second on Carolina in sacks with 9.0, Burns made his first Pro Bowl in 2021.

Once the Panthers officially announce that they're exercising Burns' fifth-year option, he'll join a growing list of 2019 draft selections that includes Ed Oliver of the Buffalo Bills and Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets, among others.