ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers plan to pick up fifth-year option on Pro Bowl DE Brian Burns

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DdFOf_0fKsLTmI00
The Carolina Panthers will pick up the option on defensive end Brian Burns' deal. Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

After a 3-0 start, the Carolina Panthers' 2021 season quickly derailed, as they dropped 12 of their final 14 contests to finish with a 5-12 record. One of the bright spots came in the form of third-year defensive end Brian Burns.

The 2019 first-round pick played in all 17 games for the team — starting 16 of them — and finished with 9.0 sacks and four passes defensed for the second straight year. While things haven't been finalized yet, it looks as if Burns will be staying in Carolina for at least two more seasons.

Burns was selected 16th overall by the Panthers three years ago and immediately made an impact, finishing his rookie campaign with 25 tackles, 16 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks and one forced fumble, fumble recovery and fumble recovery for a touchdown. In 2020, the Florida St. product posted career highs in tackles (58), quarterback hits (21) and forced fumbles (three), while matching his career-high for sacks (9.0) and passes defended (four).

After tying for the team-lead in quarterback hits with 18, leading the squad in tackles for loss with 13 and finished second on Carolina in sacks with 9.0, Burns made his first Pro Bowl in 2021.

Once the Panthers officially announce that they're exercising Burns' fifth-year option, he'll join a growing list of 2019 draft selections that includes Ed Oliver of the Buffalo Bills and Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets, among others.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Packers: Three Wide Receivers to Target in Round Two

The amount of wide receivers that moved in the first round was nothing short of intense. Here is a synopsis: WR Drake London (drafted ATL), WR Garrett Wilson (drafted NYJ), WR Chris Olave (drafted NO), WR Jameson Williams (drafted DET), WR Marquise Brown (traded AZ), WR Jahan Dotson (drafted WAS), WR AJ Brown (traded PHI), WR Treylon Burks (drafted TEN). Due to the amount of trades and wide receivers selected early on, the Packers bolstered their defense. LB Quay Walker and DT Devonte Wyatt from Georgia may very well establish ZERO holes on the Green Bay Packers’ defense.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Yardbarker

How the Arizona Cardinals See Hollywood Brown Fitting in the Offense

The Arizona Cardinals have a 1,000-yard receiver to incorporate into the offense after trading for former Baltimore Ravens target Marquise Brown during the NFL Draft Thursday. Arizona sent the No. 23 overall pick and also got back the No. 100 pick. Brown, the 2019 No. 25 overall selection, is a...
Yardbarker

Report: Commanders expected to pick up fifth-year option on DE Montez Sweat

After suiting up for 40 consecutive regular-season contests to begin his NFL career , Montez Sweat missed nearly half of the 2021 campaign with a fractured jaw. The Richmond, Ky., native has shown flashes of stardom on the gridiron though and his current employer is reportedly opting to ensure that the youngster sticks around for at least two more years.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Jets#American Football#Pro Bowl De#The Carolina Panthers#Gm
Yardbarker

Ja Morant leads Grizzlies to comeback win vs. Timberwolves in Game 5

The Memphis Grizzlies are up 3-2 in their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves after another comeback victory. In Game 3, Memphis erased a 25-point deficit in the last 15 minutes to beat the Timberwolves. On Tuesday, Ja Morant scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to help Memphis erase a 13-point fourth quarter lead and get a 111-109 win in Game 5.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Ravens WR Marquise Brown asked for trade, told QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens surprised a lot of people Thursday night when they sent 1,000-yard receiver Marquise Brown packing in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals. The move came much to the chagrin, and apparent shock, of Ravens franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson, but according to "Hollywood" Brown, the former MVP knew all along about the wideout's displeasure in the organization.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Report: Bears not currently shopping three-time Pro Bowler Robert Quinn

Quinn was selected by the then-St. Louis Rams as the 14th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and spent the first seven seasons of his career with the franchise. After a solid first two years in the league, the North Carolina product bust out with a monster 2013 campaign, recording what are still career highs in tackles (57), quarterback hits (34), tackles for loss (league-leading 23), sacks (19.0) and forced fumbles (seven), while earning First-Team All-Pro honors and his first Pro Bowl nod as well.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Packers Fans and Players React to Green Bay’s Round One Draft Picks

The Green Bay Packers went in a direction many fans had hoped they wouldn’t. After losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay used both of their first round picks on defensive players. Like Eric Stokes last season, both players came from the elite defense from Georgia. The Packers selected inside linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd overall pick. With the 28th pick, they selected defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

31K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy