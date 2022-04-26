Byrnes names wrestling coach Dr. Russ Howard next athletic director

According to a press release from Spartanburg District Five office, Byrnes wrestling coach Dr. Russ Howard has been named the school's next athletic director, replacing longtime AD Tony Gillespie who was reassigned earlier this year.

"I've been here in a lot of different roles for a long time, almost three decades, and I'm just excited to try to have an opportunity to continue to serve Byrnes High School and this community," Howard said. "I'm just excited … to continue to try and be as successful as possible throughout all sports across the board."

Howard's years of service at Byrnes have been as a teacher, wrestling coach and assistant for the football team. In between his 20-plus years at Byrnes, Howard briefly left the school to become the athletic director at Greenville High School from 2006-2008.

When asked what his approach to the job will be, Howard said, "if it's not broke, don't fix it. That's the number one thing, we have things that have worked, and things that will continue to work. I don't have to try and reinvent the wheel."

Howard added, "anything I can do, to try and assist coaches and help coaches … that's what I'm gonna try to do. We're going to turn over every rock and make sure we're doing everything humanly possible with the given resources we have to help. Every school faces different challenges, every community face different challenges, but throughout the years, we have been consistently competitive in all levels."

Howard will officially begin his role as Byrnes next athletic director on July 1.

