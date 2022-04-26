Austin police searching for indecent exposure fugitive

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 12 years old, Deep Hayer is already gearing up for college at Austin Community College. “His understanding of life was much more mature than his peers,” said Rosie Hayer, his mother. At a young age, Deep’s parents noticed his maturity and his love for learning. In the first grade, he was reading […]
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Earlier this month, Cowboys player Kelvin Joseph was questioned by Dallas police about a fatal drive-by shooting. Two men have since been arrested, Joseph not being one of them. Two suspects have been arrested in relation to the crime: 28-year-old Aries Jones and 21-year-old Tivione English. The two were arrested...
Talk about bold. On Good Friday (April 15th) a couple of women allegedly just helped themselves to more than $2000 of meat from a Temple, Texas H-E-B grocery store. They just drove off, like Bonnie and Clyde. - Gilbert Quintero. The theft was reported to Temple Police around 3:30 Friday...
The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Friday, 15-year-old Kevin Gonzalez was stabbed to death after leaving Riverside High School where he was a student. On Wednesday, KTSM 9 News learned that Gonzalez was one of the 11 kids who were seen in a viral video back in 2018. RELEATED STORY: 3 Teens arrested in city’s […]
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Courts of Criminal Appeals (TCCA) issued a stay of execution for Melissa Lucio two days before her execution date. “What I want to happen next is for Melissa to be happy and to take care of her children. To come home,” said Esperanza Treviño, the mother of Melissa Lucio. […]
