Grand Opening Sunday for Half Hollow Hills Library

The Half Hollow Hills Community Library will officially debut its feature-packed new main branch building on Sunday.

The three-floor building at 55 Vanderbilt Parkway offers a variety of additional services and innovations, from more wide-open spaces, extra room for community activities, and green features, such as solar panels, GeoCool underground AC, Innovative Alternative Septic System to protect the water supply, dual pane windows, sustainable interior design with porcelain tile, cork and concrete floors, LED lighting, recycled building materials, and an electric car charging station.

Library Director Helen Crosson said, “We are beyond excited to finally be ready to give the community what they deserve.”

more handicap parking,

The library said that with the additional space and modernized facilities, more public events will be able to be held there. It has added MERV-15 filters, making the library safer.

“It took years of dreaming, planning and effort to bring this building to fruition,” said Jacob Goldman, president of the Half Hollow Hills Community Library Board of Trustees. “The construction of the building was the first step. Now, our amazing staff will fill it with a myriad of wonderful events and activities for patrons of all ages to enjoy for many years to come.”

Crosson said, “This Library is for the future, and it is for the community. We listened to what the community wanted, but also what they needed, and we answered those very requests to make a public space for all.”

The library also includes full teaching kitchen located in one of two makerspaces with a double-oven/air fryer, stove, dishwasher, sink, and refrigerator for cooking classes; an outdoor space for children, gaming area for teens, children’s playroom, state of the art live-streaming technology, as well as a fully accessible auditorium with movie screen. The building also has a multi-purpose room with wood sprung flooring for a variety of fitness classes.

Total expenses are estimated at $24.7 million, with the project funded by a combination of the $14.5 million bond approved by residents in October 2017 and the Library’s Capital Reserves.

The grand opening ceremony is scheduled for noon.