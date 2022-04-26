ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Grand Opening Sunday for Half Hollow Hills Library

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IOsd3_0fKsKnaZ00

The Half Hollow Hills Community Library will officially debut its feature-packed new main branch building on Sunday.

The three-floor building at 55 Vanderbilt Parkway offers a variety of additional services and innovations, from more wide-open spaces, extra room for community activities, and green features, such as solar panels, GeoCool underground AC, Innovative Alternative Septic System to protect the water supply, dual pane windows, sustainable interior design with porcelain tile, cork and concrete floors, LED lighting, recycled building materials, and an electric car charging station.

Library Director Helen Crosson said, “We are beyond excited to finally be ready to give the community what they deserve.”

Tables embedded with charging ports for personal electronics, more handicap parking,

The library said that with the additional space and modernized facilities, more public events will be able to be held there. It has added MERV-15 filters, making the library safer.

“It took years of dreaming, planning and effort to bring this building to fruition,” said Jacob Goldman, president of the Half Hollow Hills Community Library Board of Trustees. “The construction of the building was the first step. Now, our amazing staff will fill it with a myriad of wonderful events and activities for patrons of all ages to enjoy for many years to come.”

This library has green features, such as solar panels, GeoCool underground AC, Innovative Alternative Septic System to protect our water supply, dual pane windows, sustainable interior design with porcelain tile, cork and concrete floors, LED lighting, recycled building materials, and an electric car charging station. It will also have a food drop available for donations to help combat local food insecurity.

Crosson said, “This Library is for the future, and it is for the community. We listened to what the community wanted, but also what they needed, and we answered those very requests to make a public space for all.”

The library also includes full teaching kitchen located in one of two makerspaces with a double-oven/air fryer, stove, dishwasher, sink, and refrigerator for cooking classes; an outdoor space for children, gaming area for teens, children’s playroom, state of the art live-streaming technology, as well as a fully accessible auditorium with movie screen. The building also has a multi-purpose room with wood sprung flooring for a variety of fitness classes.

Total expenses are estimated at $24.7 million, with the project funded by a combination of the $14.5 million bond approved by residents in October 2017 and the Library’s Capital Reserves.

The grand opening ceremony is scheduled for noon.

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

The Taste of Home Guide to Shopping at Wayfair

Wayfair offers a mind-blowing selection of the best and most-affordable housewares out there. Here's what our Home Editor is adding to her cart. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

Home Tool modular furniture is a kitchen, work area, closet space saver

When you live in a small space like condos or tiny apartments, modular furniture is something that you’re always on the lookout for. While not everything will fit into the aesthetic I’m trying to go for and some may be too expensive for my tastes, I’m always on the lookout for inspiration and the “maybe someday so let’s put it in the inspiration box” things that I see talented designers and architects are putting out there. This kitchen/living room/work area module is definitely in the latter category.
HOME & GARDEN
Herald Community Newspapers

Silver Lake Park nearly completed

2016: Described as a two-phase project and a county priority. December 2019: The Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery proposes the Silver Lake Drainage Improvement Project. 2020: State awards funding to the project, which is approved by the Nassau Interim Finance Authority. September 2021: Crews break ground, surrounded by local...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Government
TBR News Media

Annual car show draws hundreds

East to West Classic Cars hosted its sixth annual Cars and Guitars Classic Car Show and Fundraiser on April 24 at Miller’s Ale House in Commack. The outdoor car show and concert featured hundreds of cars of all varieties, live music, raffle prizes and more. The goal of the...
COMMACK, NY
HuntingtonNow

HuntingtonNow

Huntington, NY
1K+
Followers
521
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

We're a local news site, covering the town of Huntington, NY

 https://huntingtonnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy