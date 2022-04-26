Alberto El Patron Pulled From AAA TripleMania XXX

Mercedes Martinez is the guest on this week’s episode of AEW Unrestricted. You can listen to the episode below, which is described as follows:. “Mercedez Martinez is the interim Ring of Honor Women’s Champion, and explains what the honor means to her, why it’s so significant for the ROH women’s division, and how it was working with Willow. Mercedes talks about her first opportunity at AEW at 2019’s All Out, why she believes that she was always meant to be at AEW, and the conversations she had with Tony Khan to make it happen. Mercedes discusses her AEW DYNAMITE debut against Thunder Rosa, how she hopes to use her veteran status to level up the women’s division, and why she feels it’s important for her to share her experience and expertise with both the AEW and ROH locker rooms. Plus, Mercedes reveals her childhood dream of being law enforcement, her desire to have a 60-minute match with Serena Deeb, her admiration for FTR, the first time she ever met Kenny Omega, and the importance of being authentic to yourself.”

