Lottery

EuroMillions results and numbers: National Lottery draw tonight, April 26

By The Sun
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZNIt_0fKsKTsv00

THE draw for tonight's National Lottery EuroMillions (April 26, 2022) has taken place, with life-changing cash prizes at stake.

Check the results to see if you have just won a fortune and bagged enough to start that jet-set lifestyle you always dreamed of.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43CEtM_0fKsKTsv00
Have you got the winning EuroMillions ticket?

Every EuroMillions ticket also bags you an automatic entry into the UK Millionaire Maker, which guarantees at least one player will pocket £1million in every draw.

You can find out if you’re a winner by checking your ticket against tonight's numbers below.

Tonight’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are 04, 25, 28, 34, 45 and the Lucky Stars are: 08, 11.

The UK Millionaire Maker Selection winner is: XFGV45262.

Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are 03, 18, 24, 26, 34 and the Thunderball is 03.

TOP 5 BIGGEST LOTTERY WINS IN THE WORLD

  1. £1.308 billion (Powerball) on January 13 2016 in the US, for which three winning tickets were sold, remains history’s biggest lottery prize
  2. £1.267 billion (Mega Million) a winner from South Carolina took their time to come forward to claim their prize in March 2019 not long before the April deadline
  3. £633.76 million (Powerball draw) from a winner from Wisconsin
  4. £625.76 million (Powerball) Mavis L. Wanczyk of Chicopee, Massachusetts claimed the jackpot in August 2017
  5. £575.53 million (Powerball) A lucky pair of winners scooped the jackpot in Iowa and New York in October 2018

The first EuroMillions draw took place on February 7, 2004, by three organisations: France's Française des Jeux, Loterías y Apuestas del Estado in Spain and the Camelot in the UK.

One of the UK’s biggest prizes was up for grabs on December, 4, 2020 with a whopping £175million EuroMillions jackpot, which would make a winner richer than Adele.

Another previous UK winner who's whole life was altered with their jackpot was a player who wanted to remain anonymous on October 8, 2019. They walked off with a cool £170,221,000.

Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs in Scotland, netted a huge £161,653,000 in the July 12, 2011.

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Haverhill, Suffolk, picked up £148,656,000 after they played the draw on August, 10, 2012, while Jane Park became Britain's youngest lottery winner when she scooped up £1 million in 2013.

The odds of winning any EuroMillions prize are 1 in 13.

Could tonight's jackpot of £116million see you handing in your notice and swapping the daily commute for slurping champagne on a super yacht or lying back on a private beach in the Bahamas?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02XgfR_0fKsKTsv00
EuroMillions tickets comes with an automatic entry into the UK Million Maker too

