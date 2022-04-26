ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate Lizzo’s birthday at Channelside Crunch Fitness

By Tampa Beacon staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA — Lizzo turns 33 on Wednesday, April 27, and the public can join in the celebration of the pop/rap superstar from 2-5 p.m. at the Channelside Crunch Fitness, 1120 E. Kennedy...

