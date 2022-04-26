ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Ryan Tepera: Picks up fourth hold

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Tepera secured a hold against Cleveland on Monday with a perfect inning. The righty reliever served...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Reds' Jake Fraley sitting Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander MacKenzie Gore and the San Diego Padres. Fraley returned from a knee injury on Tuesday, but he is sitting versus the Padres' southpaw. Brandon Drury is replacing Fraley at designated hitter and batting second.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Giants acquire infielder Kevin Padlo in trade with Mariners

SAN FRANCISCO -- Monday night's game in Milwaukee provided the latest reminder of how significant minor roster moves can ultimately be. Luis Gonzalez, picked up on a waiver claim last August, hit the go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth inning, stunning the Brewers and capping a huge road trip for the Giants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Johan Camargo joining Phillies' bench Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Johan Camargo is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. Camargo started the last five games at shortstop in place of Didi Gregorius, but he is returning to a utility bench role now that Gregorius is back from his hand injury. Phillies manager Joe Girardi said that he still expects Camargo to see consistent playing time at various positions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Looks sharp

Cueto allowed one hit and no walks while striking out six across four innings Thursday with Triple-A Charlotte. He did not factor into the decision. Cueto made his second appearance with Charlotte, and he looked much sharper than in his first outing with the club. Despite the strong performance, Cueto still threw only 45 pitches, so he is far from fully stretched out. Currently on a minor-league deal, Cueto could make an impact with the White Sox at some point this season, but he'll likely need to build his arm strength with a few more appearances in the minors prior to doing so.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Travis Shaw: Designated for assignment

Shaw was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. The 32-year-old appeared in just seven games for Boston to begin the year, and he struck out seven times while failing to reach base in 19 plate appearances. Shaw will now be removed from the 40-man roster, and it's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
BOSTON, MA
theScore

A's president calls out Giants for poor attendance during Bay Bridge Series

The Oakland Athletics are struggling with attendance issues early this season, but it seems team president Dave Kaval is more focused on the gate at Oracle Park. During Tuesday evening's game between the Athletics and host San Francisco Giants, Kaval issued a series of tweets seemingly critical of poor attendance for the series, blaming local media and Giants marketing staff:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Not in Thursday's lineup

Ohtani isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Guardians, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Ohtani was productive in Wednesday's win over Cleveland, allowing two runs in five innings as a pitcher while going 3-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI as a hitter. He'll get his first day off this season while Mike Trout serves as the designated hitter with Brandon Marsh starting in center field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Harold Ramirez: Reaches base three times

Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI on Wednesday against the Mariners. Ramirez has been in the lineup nearly exclusively when lefties are on the mound, so Wednesday was only his third start in the last nine games. He recorded his second multi-hit effort of the season, highlighted by an infield single that drove in Randy Arozarena in the bottom of the first inning. Though he's had limited opportunity, Ramirez has collected nine hits across 30 plate appearances while also tallying three runs scored and four RBI early on in the campaign.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Angels' Raisel Iglesias: Handed tidy save

Iglesias saved Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Guardians, striking out both batters he faced in the ninth inning. Los Angeles entered the ninth with a 4-0 lead, but a one-out Jose Ramirez RBI double prompted manager Joe Maddon to call in his closer with the game now a save situation. Iglesias stuck out Franmil Reyes and Owen Miller on nine pitches to record his fourth save in what is already his eighth appearance. The 32-year-old has now retired 23 of the 25 batters he's faced on the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Stars' John Klingberg: Picks up lower-body issue

Klingberg will not play against Anaheim on Friday due to a lower-body problem, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. Klingberg is still expected to be ready to play in the postseason, according to Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio, but certainly it is something for fantasy players to monitor. Without Klingberg in the lineup, Miro Heiskanen figures to jump up to the No. 1 power-play unit while Joel Hanley enters the lineup for the first time since April 20 against Edmonton.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Picks up win

Woodford (1-0) earned the win Wednesday versus the Mets, allowing one run on three hits while striking out two in two innings. Starter Steven Matz was tagged for four runs in four innings, so he wasn't eligible for the win despite leaving with a lead. Woodford covered the fifth and sixth innings before giving way to Genesis Cabrera after a leadoff single in the seventh. That runner came around to score, accounting for the first run charged to Woodford across six innings this season. He's also given up five hits with a 6:2 K:BB in his three outings as a multi-inning reliever.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Homers in win

Profar went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer, two walks and two runs in Wednesday's victory over the Reds. Profar walked and scored in his first at-bat in the second inning and then went deep off Vladimir Gutierrez in the top of the third, driving in both Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado. The 29-year-old Profar now has five homers and 15 RBI this season to go along with a .228 batting average. He's reached base safely in eight straight games.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Max Stassi behind the plate for Angels on Wednesday

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Stassi will start at catcher after Kurt Suzuki was kept on the bench on Wednesday night. In a matchup against right-hander Shohei Ohtani, our models project Stassi to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Not running at full speed

Fletcher (hip) joined the Angels on Wednesday to be evaluated and won't be activated from the injured list in the immediate future, as manager Joe Maddon indicated the infielder may not be running at 100 percent, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. The 27-year-old has played in four games at...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Reinstated from paternity list

Hicks (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list Friday. Hicks was away from the team for three games following the birth of his child, but he'll be available for Friday's series opener in Kansas City. The 32-year-old is hitting .273 with a homer, six runs, four RBI and two stolen bases this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

