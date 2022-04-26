ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Sitting Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Gurriel will be on the bench for Tuesday's game against Boston. Gurriel...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

How Xander Bogaerts Made Red Sox History Wednesday Vs. Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox may be having a slow start to the 2022 Major League Baseball season, but Xander Bogaerts already has managed to set himself apart. Boston took on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Wednesday night, and by the time the sixth inning rolled around, Bogaerts had managed to log his third hit of the night. That was his seventh game of the season with at least three hits. And according to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information J.P. Long, that’s the most by a Red Sox player through the first 19 games of the season.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Looks sharp

Cueto allowed one hit and no walks while striking out six across four innings Thursday with Triple-A Charlotte. He did not factor into the decision. Cueto made his second appearance with Charlotte, and he looked much sharper than in his first outing with the club. Despite the strong performance, Cueto still threw only 45 pitches, so he is far from fully stretched out. Currently on a minor-league deal, Cueto could make an impact with the White Sox at some point this season, but he'll likely need to build his arm strength with a few more appearances in the minors prior to doing so.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Travis Shaw: Designated for assignment

Shaw was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. The 32-year-old appeared in just seven games for Boston to begin the year, and he struck out seven times while failing to reach base in 19 plate appearances. Shaw will now be removed from the 40-man roster, and it's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Alek Manoah Continues Dominance This Season As Blue Jays Beat Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox had no answers for Alek Manoah. The Red Sox dropped their third of four games to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon, falling by a score of 1-0. Manoah’s performance included seven shutout innings and seven strikeouts. The Blue Jays starter now sits at 4-0 on the season with a 1.44 ERA.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays
NESN

Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Trevor Story Returns; Rafael Devers Sits

The Boston Red Sox are shaking up their batting order in an effort to generate some offense against the Toronto Blue Jays. Boston’s bats have gone quiet amid the team’s three-game losing streak, and manager Alex Cora is toying with a new lineup combination atop the order with hopes of producing a breakout. Second baseman Trevor Story returns from an off day to bat leadoff. Left fielder Alex Verdugo bats second for the second consecutive game and follows Story for the first time in their short tenure as teammates.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Guillermo Heredia taking seat Tuesday for Braves

Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Travis Demeritte is replacing Heredia in right field and hitting eighth. The Braves placed Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to blurred vision and swelling in his right retina, so Arcia should see an uptick in playing time in the short-term.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Returns in pursuit of team record

Kreider (rest) will play in Friday's season finale against the Capitals, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today Sports reports. Kreider sat out the Rangers' penultimate game Wednesday along with a number of other regulars, but most of New York's top players will return to the lineup Friday. He needs two goals to tie Jaromir Jagr's single-season Rangers record of 54 from 2005-06.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Homers in win

Profar went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer, two walks and two runs in Wednesday's victory over the Reds. Profar walked and scored in his first at-bat in the second inning and then went deep off Vladimir Gutierrez in the top of the third, driving in both Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado. The 29-year-old Profar now has five homers and 15 RBI this season to go along with a .228 batting average. He's reached base safely in eight straight games.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Ramon Urias resting for Orioles Thursday afternoon

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. Kelvin Gutierrez is replacing Urias on third base and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Gutierrez for 5.2 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Harold Ramirez: Reaches base three times

Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI on Wednesday against the Mariners. Ramirez has been in the lineup nearly exclusively when lefties are on the mound, so Wednesday was only his third start in the last nine games. He recorded his second multi-hit effort of the season, highlighted by an infield single that drove in Randy Arozarena in the bottom of the first inning. Though he's had limited opportunity, Ramirez has collected nine hits across 30 plate appearances while also tallying three runs scored and four RBI early on in the campaign.
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

Blue Jays host the Astros to open 3-game series

LINE: Blue Jays -120, Astros +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Houston Astros to begin a three-game series. Toronto has a 13-7 record overall and a 7-3 record at home. The Blue Jays have hit 26 total home runs to lead the AL.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Tallies 10th RBI

Grichuk went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Wednesday against the Phillies. Grichuk has primarily batted fifth or lower in the Rockies' order to begin the season. However, with Kris Bryant (back) sidelined for the last two games, Grichuk has shifted up to the third spot in the lineup. While he went 0-for-4 Tuesday, Grichuk delivered an RBI single in the third inning Wednesday. He has now driven in 10 for the season, also chipping in two home runs and seven runs scored across 54 plate appearances.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: In action versus Knights

Bortuzzo (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Friday's clash with Vegas, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Bortuzzo has never reached the 15-point threshold in his 11-year NHL career, so fantasy players certainly won't be impacted by his return to the lineup. Even in formats that utilize defensive stats, Bortuzzo figures to be a low-end fantasy target.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Joey Anderson: Joins big club ahead of finale

Anderson was recalled from AHL Toronto on Friday. With the Maple Leafs expected to sit some of their top players for the regular season finale against Boston, Anderson will likely suit up Friday. The Minnesota native has failed to mark the scoresheet in four appearances for the Maple Leafs this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Ville Husso: Leaves ice first

Husso was the first goalie to get off the ice at Friday's game-day skate, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll tend the twine at home against Vegas. Husso has appeared in just one of the Blues' last four contests in which he stopped 14 of 17 shots in a winning effort versus the Ducks. While Jordan Binnington has been playing more of late, the 27-year-old Husso is the more likely candidate to start Game 1 of the postseason for St. Louis. Still, it's Binnington, not Husso, whose name is etched on Lord Stanley's cup.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Provides only bat in win

Kirk went 2-for-4 with an RBI during Thursday's 1-0 win over the Red Sox. The game's only score came in the third inning, with Kirk's two-out single driving in Lourdes Gurriel. Although Kirk has only provided two RBI over his 49 plate appearances, Kirk's best stat is his current league-leading streak of 41 games without a strikeout.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Expected back in 2022-23

Ellis (lower body) is expected to be healthy by the start of next season, per interim head coach Mike Yeo, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Yeo added that Ellis may need to get surgery in the offseason, but the procedure would evidently be relatively minor. The veteran defenseman was limited to four appearances in his first year with the Flyers after being acquired from Nashville in an offseason trade, as Ellis was sidelined from Nov. 13 forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Reinstated from paternity list

Hicks (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list Friday. Hicks was away from the team for three games following the birth of his child, but he'll be available for Friday's series opener in Kansas City. The 32-year-old is hitting .273 with a homer, six runs, four RBI and two stolen bases this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy