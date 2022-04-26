ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Filling in for resting Renfroe

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Taylor will start in right field and bat sixth in Tuesday's game against the...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Johan Camargo joining Phillies' bench Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Johan Camargo is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. Camargo started the last five games at shortstop in place of Didi Gregorius, but he is returning to a utility bench role now that Gregorius is back from his hand injury. Phillies manager Joe Girardi said that he still expects Camargo to see consistent playing time at various positions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Austin Nola sitting Thursday afternoon for Padres

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Cincinnati Reds. Jorge Alfaro is starting at catcher over Nola and batting seventh. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Padres have an implied total of 4.18 runs...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Rockies take on the Phillies after Iglesias' 4-hit game

LINE: Phillies -199, Rockies +169; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Philadelphia Phillies after Jose Iglesias had four hits on Wednesday in a 7-3 loss to the Phillies. Philadelphia has a 7-5 record at home and a 9-10 record overall. Phillies pitchers have a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Hunter Renfroe hitting cleanup Wednesday for Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Hunter Renfroe is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Dillon Peters and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Renfroe was held out of the lineup for Tuesday's series opener, but he is back in right field and hitting cleanup on Wednesday. Tyrone Taylor is shifting to center field in place of an idle Lorenzo Cain. Andrew McCutchen is in the leadoff spot after batting cleanup on Tuesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Reinstated from paternity list

Hicks (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list Friday. Hicks was away from the team for three games following the birth of his child, but he'll be available for Friday's series opener in Kansas City. The 32-year-old is hitting .273 with a homer, six runs, four RBI and two stolen bases this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Looks sharp

Cueto allowed one hit and no walks while striking out six across four innings Thursday with Triple-A Charlotte. He did not factor into the decision. Cueto made his second appearance with Charlotte, and he looked much sharper than in his first outing with the club. Despite the strong performance, Cueto still threw only 45 pitches, so he is far from fully stretched out. Currently on a minor-league deal, Cueto could make an impact with the White Sox at some point this season, but he'll likely need to build his arm strength with a few more appearances in the minors prior to doing so.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Four earned against Pirates

Woodruff did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Pirates, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over four innings. One of the runs against Woodruff touched home after he exited the game, with Brent Suter allowing an inherited runner to score. Woodruff now sports a 5.30 ERA this season. That number is misleading -- Woodruff had just turned in consecutive scoreless outings in his last two starts prior to Tuesday -- but his strikeouts are down. It's something to keep an eye on as the season progresses.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Luis Robert: Still bothered by groin

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Robert continued to feel "a little discomfort" with his groin while moving side to side, which is why the outfielder isn't included in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Manager Rick Hahn said a...
CHICAGO, IL
Beaumont Enterprise

Pinder hits leadoff homer in return, A's blank Giants 1-0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paul Blackburn and five relievers combined on a three-hitter, making Chad Pinder’s leadoff homer stand up for the Oakland Athletics in a 1-0 victory over San Francisco that ended the Giants’ five-game winning streak Wednesday night. Blackburn (3-0) allowed three hits in five...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Knocks in pair

Merrifield went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the White Sox. Merrifield hit an RBI single in the sixth and tied the game at 3-3 with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. He's hit safely in three of the last four contests, but he's just 3-for-18 in that span. Manager Mike Matheny has shuffled his lineup a bit since Opening Day, with Merrifield now hitting second against right-handed pitchers, which could allow him a few more chances to generate RBI. He's slashing .136/.171/.167 with four RBI, two runs scored, three stolen bases and two doubles through 16 games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Grabs first win

Gott picked up his first win of the season in Wednesday's victory over the Pirates. Gott faced only one batter Wednesday, but he was the pitcher of record when the Brewers took the lead in the top of the seventh inning, and he wound up with the win after his fellow relievers blanked the Pirates the rest of the way. Gott gave up his first runs of the season earlier in the week, but he still owns a 2.45 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 10:0 K:BB in 7.1 innings over seven appearances.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Homers in win

Profar went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer, two walks and two runs in Wednesday's victory over the Reds. Profar walked and scored in his first at-bat in the second inning and then went deep off Vladimir Gutierrez in the top of the third, driving in both Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado. The 29-year-old Profar now has five homers and 15 RBI this season to go along with a .228 batting average. He's reached base safely in eight straight games.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Extends hitting streak to 10 games

Benintendi went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a double and walk in Thursday's 5-2 win over the White Sox. Along with his RBI double, Benintendi's sacrifice fly scored Cam Gallagher in the sixth inning to give the Royals a 2-0 lead. The left-fielder provided the bulk of Kansas City's offense in the victory and has now recorded a hit in 10 straight games. He's currently slashing .393/.433/.492 over 118 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Strikeouts piling up

Gonzalez has struck out at a 38.9 percent clip and has a .311 wOBA across 54 plate appearances with Triple-A Charlotte. Swing and miss has been a part of Gonzalez's profile consistently as he has risen through the minors, though his struggles to make contact have been at an extreme to begin the 2022 season. He's struck out multiple times in seven of his 13 starts, and he also has only three extra-base hits. It's too small of a sample to draw conclusions about Gonzalez's chances to make an impact at the big-league level this season, but the 25-year-old has not had an ideal start to the campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Eric Hosmer: Cracks first home run

Hosmer went 2-for-3 with two walks and a three-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Reds. Hosmer broke the game open for San Diego with his homer off lefty Reiver Sanmartin in the top of the fourth inning, his first long ball of the year. With a .390 average in the early going, Hosmer currently leads baseball in that department, but he had a .457 BABIP entering Tuesday's game and had previously provided very little in terms of extra-base power.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Records loss in pitching duel

Whitlock (1-1) recorded the loss, allowing four hits, a run and two walks while striking out two over three innings in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Blue Jays. The loss can't be blamed on Whitlock, as the game's only run was unearned thanks to an error by Christian Arroyo that allowed Lourdes Gurriel to advance. His subsequent walk to Raimel Tapia moved Gurriel into scoring position. and Kirk's two-out single brought in the run. The Red Sox's bats are ice-cold currently, so although the team's bullpen aptly kept the Blue Jays in check while utilizing five pitchers after Whitlock, run support has been hard to come by recently. Whitlock earned the spot start due to Tanner Houck's (personal) vaccination status, which prohibits him from playing in Canada.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Taking batting practice

Hampson (hand) has started to take batting practice and is expected to begin a rehab assignment soon, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Hampson began work in the batting cage Tuesday and planned to take batting practice on the field the following day. He reportedly needed to repeat that type of work a few more times before going on a rehab assignment. That said, reports suggest that Hampson is making progress, but his return is not imminent.
DENVER, CO

