ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Not in Tuesday's lineup

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Devers will sit Tuesday against Toronto, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

How Boston Red Sox announcer Mike Monaco went from NESN intern nicknamed ‘Zack Greinke’ to play-by-play man in 10 years

Ten years ago, Mike Monaco wasn’t known as “Mike” in the hallways of NESN’s Watertown studios. He was “Zack.”. When former NESN analyst (and MLB slugger) Matt Stairs first met Monaco, he told him he struck a resemblance to former Cy Young award winner Zack Greinke. And so Monaco, who spent the summer before his sophomore year at Notre Dame as a NESN intern, rolled with it.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Bloom needs to step up and fix mess he's made of Red Sox roster

When every component of a meal tastes like swill, you don't blame the ingredients. You blame the chef. Right now, the Red Sox are what you scrape off your plate and directly into the trash for fear of stinking up the compost. That's not Tanner Houck's fault or Bobby Dalbec's or slow-starting Trevor Story's. It's on the man who assembled this imperfect mix -- Chaim Bloom.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Red Sox return from Andrew Benintendi trade has been underwhelming

A current look at the Red Sox Andrew Benintendi trade. If you read the early batting leaders, a former Red Sox outfielder has a healthy start to 2022. Lefty hitting Andrew Benintendi is on a tear. This is following a solid 2021 when Benintendi hit .276 and slammed 17 home runs. Oh, did I mention he won a Glove Glove?
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
Springfield, MA
NESN

How Xander Bogaerts Made Red Sox History Wednesday Vs. Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox may be having a slow start to the 2022 Major League Baseball season, but Xander Bogaerts already has managed to set himself apart. Boston took on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Wednesday night, and by the time the sixth inning rolled around, Bogaerts had managed to log his third hit of the night. That was his seventh game of the season with at least three hits. And according to Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information J.P. Long, that’s the most by a Red Sox player through the first 19 games of the season.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

4 good things happening for the Red Sox this season

This season hasn’t been all bad for the Boston Red Sox so far. The Boston Red Sox have been off to a less than pleasant start. The bats have continued to stay cold. They have more losses than wins. The Sox are only half a game ahead of the Baltimore Orioles. Things are definitely not going Boston’s way right now.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Arroyo
Person
Rafael Devers
CBS Sports

Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Aggravates adductor injury

Manager Alex Cora said Martinez was excluded from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays after he aggravated an adductor injury in Wednesday's 7-1 win, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Martinez, who missed four straight games last week with the core-muscle injury, experienced renewed adductor discomfort while pulling...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Reinstated from paternity list

Hicks (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list Friday. Hicks was away from the team for three games following the birth of his child, but he'll be available for Friday's series opener in Kansas City. The 32-year-old is hitting .273 with a homer, six runs, four RBI and two stolen bases this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox#Republican
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Records loss in pitching duel

Whitlock (1-1) recorded the loss, allowing four hits, a run and two walks while striking out two over three innings in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Blue Jays. The loss can't be blamed on Whitlock, as the game's only run was unearned thanks to an error by Christian Arroyo that allowed Lourdes Gurriel to advance. His subsequent walk to Raimel Tapia moved Gurriel into scoring position. and Kirk's two-out single brought in the run. The Red Sox's bats are ice-cold currently, so although the team's bullpen aptly kept the Blue Jays in check while utilizing five pitchers after Whitlock, run support has been hard to come by recently. Whitlock earned the spot start due to Tanner Houck's (personal) vaccination status, which prohibits him from playing in Canada.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Alex Cora Joins Red Sox In Toronto As Boston Gets Set To Face Blue Jays

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has joined the team in Toronto ahead of Boston’s game against the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Cora, who missed the last six games after testing testing positive for COVID-19, was on hand at Rogers Centre, as first reported by MLB’s Ian Browne. Cora confirmed to WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria” that he was in Toronto. Browne indicated that “all signs” pointed to Cora managing the third game of the four-game series.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Looks sharp

Cueto allowed one hit and no walks while striking out six across four innings Thursday with Triple-A Charlotte. He did not factor into the decision. Cueto made his second appearance with Charlotte, and he looked much sharper than in his first outing with the club. Despite the strong performance, Cueto still threw only 45 pitches, so he is far from fully stretched out. Currently on a minor-league deal, Cueto could make an impact with the White Sox at some point this season, but he'll likely need to build his arm strength with a few more appearances in the minors prior to doing so.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Reaches base three times

Hilliard went 1-for-2 with two walks, a triple and an RBI on Thursday against the Phillies. Hilliard led off the third inning with a triple but was ultimately stranded there. However, he still had a productive day after grounding into a fielder's choice in the seventh frame to deliver the team's only run of the contest. Hilliard is stuck in a fourth outfielder role, though he has drawn seven starts in the last 14 games -- in part due to injuries to Garrett Hampson (hand) and more recently Kris Bryant (back). He hasn't taken much advantage of that opportunity, as he has only six hits across 23 at-bats with three RBI and three runs scored.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Extends hitting streak to 10 games

Benintendi went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a double and walk in Thursday's 5-2 win over the White Sox. Along with his RBI double, Benintendi's sacrifice fly scored Cam Gallagher in the sixth inning to give the Royals a 2-0 lead. The left-fielder provided the bulk of Kansas City's offense in the victory and has now recorded a hit in 10 straight games. He's currently slashing .393/.433/.492 over 118 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Taking batting practice

Hampson (hand) has started to take batting practice and is expected to begin a rehab assignment soon, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Hampson began work in the batting cage Tuesday and planned to take batting practice on the field the following day. He reportedly needed to repeat that type of work a few more times before going on a rehab assignment. That said, reports suggest that Hampson is making progress, but his return is not imminent.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Hays leads Orioles against the Red Sox following 4-hit performance

LINE: Red Sox -145, Orioles +124; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Boston Red Sox after Austin Hays had four hits against the Yankees on Thursday. Baltimore has a 3-3 record at home and a 6-12 record overall. The Orioles are 0-1 in games when...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy