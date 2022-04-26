ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Takes seat Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Renfroe is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates. Renfroe will hit...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Sam Hilliard sitting Wednesday for Rockies

Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Yonathan Daza is replacing Hilliard in center field and hitting sixth. numberFire’s models project Daza for 8.5 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a $2,000 salary.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Johan Camargo joining Phillies' bench Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Johan Camargo is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. Camargo started the last five games at shortstop in place of Didi Gregorius, but he is returning to a utility bench role now that Gregorius is back from his hand injury. Phillies manager Joe Girardi said that he still expects Camargo to see consistent playing time at various positions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Rockies take on the Phillies after Iglesias' 4-hit game

LINE: Phillies -199, Rockies +169; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Philadelphia Phillies after Jose Iglesias had four hits on Wednesday in a 7-3 loss to the Phillies. Philadelphia has a 7-5 record at home and a 9-10 record overall. Phillies pitchers have a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Austin Nola sitting Thursday afternoon for Padres

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Cincinnati Reds. Jorge Alfaro is starting at catcher over Nola and batting seventh. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Padres have an implied total of 4.18 runs...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Phillies face the Rockies with 2-0 series lead

LINE: Phillies -220, Rockies +184; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 2-0. Philadelphia is 8-10 overall and 6-5 at home. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .255, the third-best team batting average in MLB play. Colorado is 6-4 at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Reinstated from paternity list

Hicks (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list Friday. Hicks was away from the team for three games following the birth of his child, but he'll be available for Friday's series opener in Kansas City. The 32-year-old is hitting .273 with a homer, six runs, four RBI and two stolen bases this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Four earned against Pirates

Woodruff did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Pirates, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over four innings. One of the runs against Woodruff touched home after he exited the game, with Brent Suter allowing an inherited runner to score. Woodruff now sports a 5.30 ERA this season. That number is misleading -- Woodruff had just turned in consecutive scoreless outings in his last two starts prior to Tuesday -- but his strikeouts are down. It's something to keep an eye on as the season progresses.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Alex Jackson: Receives call-up

The Brewers recalled Jackson from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. Jackson will step in as the Brewers' No. 2 catcher behind Omar Narvaez after top backup Victor Caratini was placed on the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move. The righty-hitting Caratini had been occupying the short side of a platoon with the lefty-hitting Narvaez, but it's not clear if the righty-hitting Jackson will be extended the same role or play only when Narvaez needs a breather behind the plate.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Looks sharp

Cueto allowed one hit and no walks while striking out six across four innings Thursday with Triple-A Charlotte. He did not factor into the decision. Cueto made his second appearance with Charlotte, and he looked much sharper than in his first outing with the club. Despite the strong performance, Cueto still threw only 45 pitches, so he is far from fully stretched out. Currently on a minor-league deal, Cueto could make an impact with the White Sox at some point this season, but he'll likely need to build his arm strength with a few more appearances in the minors prior to doing so.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Taking batting practice

Hampson (hand) has started to take batting practice and is expected to begin a rehab assignment soon, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Hampson began work in the batting cage Tuesday and planned to take batting practice on the field the following day. He reportedly needed to repeat that type of work a few more times before going on a rehab assignment. That said, reports suggest that Hampson is making progress, but his return is not imminent.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Padres' Eric Hosmer: Cracks first home run

Hosmer went 2-for-3 with two walks and a three-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Reds. Hosmer broke the game open for San Diego with his homer off lefty Reiver Sanmartin in the top of the fourth inning, his first long ball of the year. With a .390 average in the early going, Hosmer currently leads baseball in that department, but he had a .457 BABIP entering Tuesday's game and had previously provided very little in terms of extra-base power.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Hosmer Hits First Homer, Padres Hang Eight in the Fourth for 9-6 Win

Eric Hosmer hit his first homer of the season and Jake Cronenworth added a bases-loaded triple during an eight-run fourth inning that sent the San Diego Padres past the struggling Cincinnati Reds 9-6 Tuesday night. “It's a great start to the road trip,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “Hosmer's (homer)...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Remains in lineup versus lefty

Kim will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Reds. Kim will stick in the starting nine for the seventh time in eight games, but he's mostly been the beneficiary of the Padres opposing a heavy slate of left-handed pitching. With southpaw Reiver Sanmartin on the mound for Cincinnati in the series opener, the righty-hitting Kim will get the nod at shortstop once again over the lefty-hitting CJ Abrams, who still appears to have a hold on the larger side of a platoon at the position. Kim hasn't done much to take advantage of the uptick in playing time, as he's slashed .158/.273/.316 over his last six starts.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Eric Hosmer: Goes yard in win

Hosmer went 2-for-2 with a solo homer, two walks and two RBI in Wednesday's victory over the Reds. The first baseman continued his hot start to the season Wednesday, notching an RBI single in the fifth inning before launching his second homer of the campaign off Alexis Diaz in the eighth. Hosmer has now homered in consecutive contests and produced multiple hits in five of his last seven games. He has an eye-popping .410/.463/.607 slash on the season with eight extra-base hits and 10 RBI in 61 at-bats.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Records loss in pitching duel

Whitlock (1-1) recorded the loss, allowing four hits, a run and two walks while striking out two over three innings in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Blue Jays. The loss can't be blamed on Whitlock, as the game's only run was unearned thanks to an error by Christian Arroyo that allowed Lourdes Gurriel to advance. His subsequent walk to Raimel Tapia moved Gurriel into scoring position. and Kirk's two-out single brought in the run. The Red Sox's bats are ice-cold currently, so although the team's bullpen aptly kept the Blue Jays in check while utilizing five pitchers after Whitlock, run support has been hard to come by recently. Whitlock earned the spot start due to Tanner Houck's (personal) vaccination status, which prohibits him from playing in Canada.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Homers in win

Profar went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer, two walks and two runs in Wednesday's victory over the Reds. Profar walked and scored in his first at-bat in the second inning and then went deep off Vladimir Gutierrez in the top of the third, driving in both Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado. The 29-year-old Profar now has five homers and 15 RBI this season to go along with a .228 batting average. He's reached base safely in eight straight games.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Grabs first win

Gott picked up his first win of the season in Wednesday's victory over the Pirates. Gott faced only one batter Wednesday, but he was the pitcher of record when the Brewers took the lead in the top of the seventh inning, and he wound up with the win after his fellow relievers blanked the Pirates the rest of the way. Gott gave up his first runs of the season earlier in the week, but he still owns a 2.45 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 10:0 K:BB in 7.1 innings over seven appearances.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Extends hitting streak to 10 games

Benintendi went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a double and walk in Thursday's 5-2 win over the White Sox. Along with his RBI double, Benintendi's sacrifice fly scored Cam Gallagher in the sixth inning to give the Royals a 2-0 lead. The left-fielder provided the bulk of Kansas City's offense in the victory and has now recorded a hit in 10 straight games. He's currently slashing .393/.433/.492 over 118 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO

