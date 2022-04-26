ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a gardening expert, my 10p tip kills weeds with NO chemicals – and it gets rid of fungus and mildew too

By Becky Pemberton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n2TTy_0fKsJAK900

DO YOU want to banish weeds from your garden without forking out for harsh chemicals?

A gardening expert has revealed that a simple 10p drink can be key to healthy plants.

Louise Findlay-Wilson, founder of gardening website Blooming Lucky, told the Express: “There are lots of things lurking in our cupboards at home which can be used to boost your plants or resolve some of the most common gardening problems.

“For instance, while camomile tea might be good for relaxing you at the end of the day, it also has antibacterial and fungicidal properties which mean it’s brilliant for tackling fungus and mildew.”

The gardening whizz advised “simply placing about eight camomile tea bags in a litre of water and simmer for 20 minutes, then turn off the heat and allow the tea bags to brew for several hours”.

She added you should remove the bags and put the cooled liquid in a spray bottle and use it on your plants.

Louise said milk can also be sprayed on your plants at a ratio of 40 per cent milk and 60 per cent water.

She said that scientists think the milk’s protein reacts with the sun to create an antiseptic effect that “burns” funghi on your plants but doesn’t damage their own leaves.

Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk, added that milk can be utilised as a plant fertiliser as it contains vitamin B and calcium that boosts growth.

It can also help calcium-deficient plants like tomatoes.

A third common household item to use for plant growth is said to be lemonade.

All you need to do is add a small amount to water and pour it over plants to increase their lifespan, says Chris.

Louise said that apple juice mixed with Epsom salts is also great for soil.

She said the Epsom salts’ magnesium helps plants use the phosphorus and nitrogen in the soil.

She advised dissolving two tablespoons of the salts in four litres of warm water, and then adding 250ml of unsweetened apple juice.

You should moisten the soils and poke holes for the mixture to go into - and the process should take place once a month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4tdV_0fKsJAK900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0isb0k_0fKsJAK900

Coca Cola mixed with water was also suggested as a good plant killer, and Chris said it is also more eco-friendly than some shop-bought killers.

Finally green tea can help to enrich garden plants because they are high in nitrogen, tea leaves can be used on plants such as daffodils and roses as a fertiliser, and a small amount of orange juice can be used as a fertiliser.

