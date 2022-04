ATLANTA — An arrest has been made Tuesday in connection to the murder of a young man who was found shot and killed in the bushes near his Stone Mountain home. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff, a 22-year-old has been arrested without incident for the malice murder of 20-year-old David Hayman. Hayman was found shot and killed on March 31 in the 500 block of Watson Bay Trail in DeKalb County.

