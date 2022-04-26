ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Peter King: LSU CB Derek Stingley could be best player in 2022 NFL Draft

By Brian Holland
brproud.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the 2022 NFL Draft approaches, Peter King joins the show...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts’ Reaction To Trade Is Going Viral

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their receiving corps on Thursday night, acquiring star wideout A.J. Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. Brown, who was set to enter the 2022 season on an expiring contract, has already agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension that includes $57 million guaranteed. Since...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Kenny Pickett’s Girlfriend Goes Viral During NFL Draft

Kenny Pickett is not at the NFL Draft, as he’s spending the biggest night of his life with friends and family members. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is still waiting to get picked, but he’s expected go in the first round. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is sitting next to...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who was the No. 1 overall NFL draft pick the year you were born?

NFL draft history David Boss-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright David Boss The first pick in the NFL draft has grown in sports infamy over the years, a distinguished title that has been around since 1936. The No. 1 pick in that first draft never played in the NFL, which highlighted the times when playing professional football wasn't exactly lucrative. Who was the top pick the year you were born? Let's take a look...1936 NFL Draft AP Photo Philadelphia Eagles: Jay Berwanger | HB | University of Chicago. 1937 NFL Draft (AP Photo) Philadelphia Eagles: Sam Francis | FB | Nebraska.1938 NFL Draft AP Cleveland Rams:...
NFL
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Draft Results

The 2022 NFL Draft has started. Come here to see all of the 2022 NFL Draft Picks. Here are the 2022 NFL Draft results. 9 Seattle Seahawks Charles Cross OT Mississippi State. 16 Washington Commanders Jahan Dotson WR Penn State. 17 Los Angeles Chargers Zion Johnson OG/C Boston College. 18...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Lsu#Be Best#American Football#Nbc Sports
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Mock Draft April 28

The 2022 NFL Draft is here and it is time to look at what may happen. Here is the 2021 NFL Mock Draft April 28. 1. Jacksonville Jaguars- Travon Walker, DL, Georgia. It is rumored that the Jaguars are arguing over who to take. General Manager Trent Baalke wants Walker so that may be the pick. He will aid the Jaguars’ pass rush across from Josh Allen.
NFL
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social media reacts to Marquise Brown trade to Arizona Cardinals joining Kyler Murray

The NFL draft always provides a surprise or two. Though no Sooners were selected in the first round, OU fans were treated to news that reunited two former Sooners. During the first round, Baltimore traded wide receiver Marquise Brown and pick No. 100 to the Arizona Cardinals for No. 23 overall. The duo that put up a dominant 2018 season are joining forces again.
GLENDALE, AZ
NBA Analysis Network

Huge Bombshell Update Reveals Potential Return For Pelicans’ Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans are giving the Phoenix Suns all that they can handle in their first-round series in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. New Orleans had to win two games in the NBA Play-In Tournament just to qualify for the postseason field, defeating the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers. They have had that success even without young star Zion Williamson on the court.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Jacksonville Jaguars select DL Travon Walker with first pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected defensive lineman Travon Walker with the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.Having made quarterback Trevor Lawrence the first name off the board in last year’s draft, the franchise again had the first pick following a challenging 2021 season.The Jags used the top spot to upgrade their defence by selecting 21-year-old Walker of the national champion University of Georgia.With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @Jaguars select Travon Walker!@NewEraCap | #DUUUVAL📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/qmoakPbnyL— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2022The 6ft 5 defensive lineman remained at home rather than travelling to Las Vegas for the glitzy draft event and will be lining up in London later this year.The Jags will play a home game at Wembley for the next three years, having played under the arch for seven straight seasons between 2013 and 2019 before lining up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year. Read More Starmer demands swift action over ‘porn-watching’ Tory MP – live
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy