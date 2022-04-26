ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Man riding motorized scooter killed in wreck with commercial truck on Atlantic Boulevard

 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after being run over by a commercial truck Tuesday on Atlantic Boulevard east of Regency Square Mall. The man was riding a street legal motorized scooter and was traveling west...

