Jackson, CA

Jackson angler tops Lake Amador trout derby with 6.51 pound fish

By Dan Bacher
The Stockton Record
 2 days ago

Kim Sidvers of Jackson won first place in the adult division of the NorCal Trout Angler’s Challenge event at Lake Amador on April 23 with a trout weighing 6.51 pounds.

She was trolling a Speedy Shiner at 30 feet deep with Tom Wolfenberger when she hooked the hefty Amador Cutbow. The couple hooked just one other trout, a 1.07 lb. fish that Wolfenberger landed.

“We were fishing in the bay outside of the Jackson Creek at 11:30 a.m. when I hooked up the lunker,” Sidvers said “This was the second time that I’ve won one of these tournaments.”

The previous tournament that she placed first in was the San Pablo Reservoir NTAC event on Feb. 8, 2020, when she caught an 8.22-pound rainbow trout.

The second through tenth place winners were (2) Kainan Sattelburg, 5.22; (3) Tony Jaehnichen, 4.71, (4) Erin Baldanzi, 4.2; (5) Debe Hall;, 4.09;(6) Dave Quick, 3.92; (7) Rich Peterson, 3.67; (8) Mark Sepelayak; 3.26; (9) Becky Wood, 2,1; and (10) Franck Witte, 1.92.

Debe Hall was fishing PowerBait from shore with her grandsons, 4-year-old Sam and 8-year-old Dean, when she hooked her beautiful  Amador Gold.

Joey Hill Jr. won first place in the youth division of the tournament with his 1.2-pound rainbow. He was trolling with his dad, Joey Hill Sr., when he caught his winning fish.

Aleta Peters placed second in the youth division with her 1.16-pound trout, while Owen Swisher placed third with his 1.04-pound fish.

A total of 110 participants entered the event, according to Vince Harris, president of Angler’s Press Outdoors, the organization that created the NorCal Trout Angler's Challenge series. Fishing was tough this day, with a total of 20 trout weighed in.

“We’re happy to see everybody out on the water enjoying the sunshine and worrying less about COVID,” Harris said. Information: https://anglerspress.com.

1000 pounds of Mt. Lassen rainbows were stocked on Friday and 420 pounds of 5-10-pound trophy cutbows/golds were released Wednesday, for a total of 1,420 pounds for the week, Lee Lockhart of Lake Amador Resort said.

The lake rose 4 feet with all the rain over the past week and is currently less than from full. The water temperature was 64 degrees and the water clarity was 4 feet. Information: (209) 274-4739.

Delta sturgeon/stripers: Zack Medinas of Gatecrasher Fishing Adventures reported excellent catch and release fishing for white sturgeon in the West Delta. Most of the fish are oversized; not as many legal-sized “slot” fish are showing in the catches.

“A group of linemen from Missouri hammered the sturgeon on my latest trip,” Medinas said. “They were rewarded with 11 sturgeon, including eight oversize, two slot fish and one undersize. We fished in the Middle Ground area off Pittsburg with salmon roe in 38 feet of water.”

“Spring is the best time to catch giant sturgeon as they make their way into their spawning grounds,” Medinas said. Information: (925) 497-7171.

Striper fishing is also very good. Ron Retzlaff and three other anglers caught 50 stripers, keeping their limits of keepers and releasing the rest, on a trip to the West Bank of the Sacramento River on Monday, Craig Newton of Willfish Tackle in Auburn said. They trolled with deep-running Yo-Zuri lures for their fish. Information (530) 887-0839

North Fork Stanislaus rainbows: Trout fishing on the opening day of trout season, April 30 will be limited to the North Fork of the Stanislaus River at Sourgrass Campground and White Pines Lake, Bill Reynolds at Ebbetts Pass Sporting Goods in Arnold said.

“Highway 4 is still closed at Lake Alpine and the road to Spicer will be closed until mid-May. Big Trees Park is scheduled to open Memorial Parkway on the river on May 1,” he said. Information: (209) 795-1686

Monterey Bay kings: Mooching for salmon shifted into high gear in Monterey Bay on April 22, when the 14 anglers bagged 28 salmon, full limits, aboard the Checkmate out of Chris’ Fishing Trips in Monterey. The bite was slower on Monday when the 16 anglers landed 12 salmon aboard the Check Mate and the 18 fishermen bagged eight salmon on the Caroline. Information: (831) 375-5951.

Contact Stockton Record Correspondent Dan Bacher at danielbacher53@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Jackson angler tops Lake Amador trout derby with 6.51 pound fish

#Trout Fishing#Lake Sturgeon#Fish#Rainbow Trout#Jackson Angler#The Norcal Trout Angler#Powerbait#Amador Gold
