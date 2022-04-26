Marble Falls High School back to normal after suspicious package investigation

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — A precautionary “shelter in place” at Marble Falls High School has been lifted after police investigated a report of a suspicious package, Marble Falls ISD said on Twitter Tuesday .

Superintendent Chris Allen wrote on the district’s website that someone called police around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and reported the possibility of a “suspicious” backpack at the school. Police arrived on campus and searched through the building.

The school resumed normal operations around 3:30 p.m., district officials added.

In a previous tweet , the district said all students and staff were safe.

