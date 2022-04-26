ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Marble Falls High School back to normal after suspicious package investigation

By Mayra Monroy
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=296qC2_0fKsG7Mu00

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — A precautionary “shelter in place” at Marble Falls High School has been lifted after police investigated a report of a suspicious package, Marble Falls ISD said on Twitter Tuesday .

Superintendent Chris Allen wrote on the district’s website that someone called police around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday and reported the possibility of a “suspicious” backpack at the school. Police arrived on campus and searched through the building.

The school resumed normal operations around 3:30 p.m., district officials added.

In a previous tweet , the district said all students and staff were safe.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Marble Falls, TX
Education
City
Marble Falls, TX
Local
Texas Education
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marble Falls High School#Marble Falls Isd#Twitter
KXAN

Texas man arrested for beating dog to death, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a San Antonio man on a 3rd-degree felony after police say he beat a small dog to death. On March 16, the Bexar County Sheriffs’ Office received a call reporting Michael Ruperto Uriegas for beating and killing a family member’s dog, Rugers. Photos of Rugers were shared […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KTEN.com

Undercover operation ends with 15 arrests

(KTEN) — An undercover operation with the Collin County Sheriff's Office ended with the arrests of 15 men. All of them are accused of using the internet to prey on minors. Jason Warren of Kingston, Oklahoma, and Kenneth Donihoo from Sherman, Texas, were arrested specifically for online solicitation of a minor.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
KXAN

KXAN

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy