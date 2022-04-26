Roseville police: Man crashed into semi truck, wouldn’t drop knife before being shot, killed by officer
4 days ago
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A man is dead after being shot several times by a police officer in Roseville, authorities said. He has been identified as Frank Robles, 57, from Roseville. He was shot at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday (April 26) after crashing into a semi truck and standing in the road with...
DETROIT – A 22-year-old man is dead, and a 17-year-old girl is hospitalized after an intruder shot them in a Detroit home on Friday, April 15, WDIV Local 4 reports. The break-in and shooting happened at a home on Dickerson Street near Houston Whittier Street and Gratiot Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the report said. Police believe the suspect fled in a blue Chevy Malibu.
Michigan Man Shot By Police Officer While DrivingSCDN Photo Archive. A man in Michigan was shot by police after driving his car towards an officer. The shooting took place in Dearborn Heights, as an officer noticed a vehicle that had been involved in two separate fleeing and eluding cases.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A young father who was caught driving while unlicensed has claimed he was rushing his baby son to the hospital after a health scare. Slade James Watson, 25, from Deception Bay north of Brisbane was pulled over by police about 1.45pm on November 10 last year. He made the decision...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
The search is on for a pair of suspects accused of shooting an 81-year-old man around 6 a.m. Wednesday after he nearly hit him with his car in the area of the Southfield Freeway and Fenkell on Detroit’s west side.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a body found in a burnt car Wednesday afternoon, and a man is now facing murder charges. The investigation began when West Virginia State Troopers responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, to the scene of a car that had been on fire in the Widen area […]
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVO) — An 80-year-old man who shot and killed an intruder in his home has been released from police custody. According to Flint Township Police, officers were sent to a home in the 1000 block of West Bristol Road around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, where they found a 31-year-old man had been […]
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan student died after he shot himself at an Upper Peninsula school. According to the Michigan State Police, the shooting involving a single male student occurred in the bathroom of Aspen Ridge School in Ishpeming at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. At the time of...
