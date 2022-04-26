ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MI

Roseville police: Man crashed into semi truck, wouldn’t drop knife before being shot, killed by officer

Cover picture for the articleROSEVILLE, Mich. – A man is dead after being shot several times by a police officer in Roseville, authorities said. He has been identified as Frank Robles, 57, from Roseville. He was shot at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday (April 26) after crashing into a semi truck and standing in the road with...

