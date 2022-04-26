Eugene McElroy

Carl Francisco Meade, a proud veteran of the Navy, passed away on Sunday, April 24th, 2022. He was born on a Sunday, almost 96 years ago on August 15, 1926. The son of David and Margaret Meade, with brother Kenneth and sister Boneline, grew up in Nickelsville, VA, a small, humble country town. They resided in a beautiful home his father built, in a large, picturesque green valley with plenty of room to run and play or swim in the creek; the fond memories led him to visit his old homeplace at least every five years. At the age of 16, he enlisted in the Navy, hoping to help his country and to get out and see a little of the world. Carl valued this service highly. As part of this service, he spent a lot of time on the USS Hydrus in the South Pacific. During his service he met and fell in love with Jackie (nee Slaughter) and they were married in 1953. They had a fun, loving nature about them and many of their children's friends liked to visit if not just to be around them. They raised three children, Beau Shadeed, Karla (Bunny)Ball and Gina Grubbs (nee Slaughter).

