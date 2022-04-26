ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Hur, VA

Eugene McElroy

Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEN HUR, VA - Eugene McElroy, age 68 of Ben Hur, VA passed away at Holston Valley Hospital on April 25, 2022. He was born November 28, 1953 to the late Herbert and Hazel McElroy of Woodway, VA. He worked at Pakmor for many years and most recently at Fairmont Supply...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Carl Dany “Don” Quillen

SCOTT COUNTY, VA - Carl Dany “Don” Quillen, 84, of the Copper Creek area of Scott County, VA, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Nova Health and Rehabilitation Center in Weber City, VA. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 30, from 1-3 p.m. at Midway...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Jerry Lynn Wilson

DUFFIELD, VA - Jerry Lynn Wilson, 65, of Duffield, VA, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 28th, 2022, with his family by his side. Jerry was born on December 1, 1956, in Ben Hur, VA to Jess & Pinia Wilson. He was the youngest son...
DUFFIELD, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Connie Overington

DUFFIELD, VA - Connie Overington, 79, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Kingston Center in Duffield, VA. Connie was born in Abingdon, Virginia the daughter of the late Cyrus Overington and Annis (Stance) Overington. She was of the Christian Faith. She is survived by her brother Charles...
DUFFIELD, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Evelyn Jean Jones Williams

KINGSPORT - Evelyn Jean Jones Williams, age 83 of Kingsport, entered into eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Evelyn was born on December 21, 1938 in Kingsport, TN to John and Ruby Jones. On April 29, 1961 Evelyn married the love of her life, Tommy Williams, and after 60 years of a beautiful life together and raising a family, he survives.
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duffield, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
State
Indiana State
City
Pennington Gap, VA
City
Ben Hur, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Alan “Tadpole” Thornton

KINGSPORT - Alan “Tadpole” Thornton, 51, of Kingsport, passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2022. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him. Tadpole was a Christian and loved the Lord. He worked at Eastman Chemical Company as an...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

John Neal Winegar, Sr.

ROGERSVILLE - John Neal Winegar, Sr., age 76, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Ballad Holston Valley Medical Center after a period of declining health. Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville. Funeral service will be...
Kingsport Times-News

Linda Jo Medlin

KINGSPORT - Linda Jo Medlin, 77 of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully at home on Monday April 25, 2022. A native of Kingsport, Linda worked for Eastman Chemical Co. as a graphic artist, and then in Public Relations. She enjoyed her friends, classic cars, and car clubs. She had a huge love of animals and her pets. Linda was an outgoing and loving soul that always had a smile and a kind word for others. Her spirit was a light to the world. She will be missed by many family and friends. She is preceded by both her parents, Kenneth and Willie Culbertson; her sister, Judy Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Wayne Medlin; son, Dale McLean and his wife Michele; stepsons, Gary Medlin and his wife Beth and Danny Medlin and his wife Carla; grandchildren, Ella McLean and Evan McLean, Meghan Mosley, Matt Medlin, Cody Medlin and Jessie Medlin; and three great grandchildren.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carl Francisco Meade

Carl Francisco Meade, a proud veteran of the Navy, passed away on Sunday, April 24th, 2022. He was born on a Sunday, almost 96 years ago on August 15, 1926. The son of David and Margaret Meade, with brother Kenneth and sister Boneline, grew up in Nickelsville, VA, a small, humble country town. They resided in a beautiful home his father built, in a large, picturesque green valley with plenty of room to run and play or swim in the creek; the fond memories led him to visit his old homeplace at least every five years. At the age of 16, he enlisted in the Navy, hoping to help his country and to get out and see a little of the world. Carl valued this service highly. As part of this service, he spent a lot of time on the USS Hydrus in the South Pacific. During his service he met and fell in love with Jackie (nee Slaughter) and they were married in 1953. They had a fun, loving nature about them and many of their children's friends liked to visit if not just to be around them. They raised three children, Beau Shadeed, Karla (Bunny)Ball and Gina Grubbs (nee Slaughter).
NICKELSVILLE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Ward
Kingsport Times-News

Jack Spears

CHURCH HILL - Jack Spears, age 75, of Church Hill, passed away peacefully at his home following an extended illness on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. He was a loving man who enjoyed being around his family and friends. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend, and he will be greatly missed.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Connie Monday

Connie Monday passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021. Services will be announced at a later date. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Monday family.
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City lifts capacity limit at Haven of Mercy

JOHNSON CITY — After more than a year of scrutiny and an estimated $250,000 in repairs, the Haven of Mercy homeless shelter can now return to its normal capacity of about 70 people. On Thursday, the Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards and Review rescinded an order to repair...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gracie Skeens

KINGSPORT - Gracie Skeens, 85, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Eugene Mcelroy#Holston Valley Hospital#Fairmont Supply#Christian
Kingsport Times-News

GOP candidates' spending in Sullivan mayoral race nears $160,000

BLOUNTVILLE — County Commissioner Angie Stanley spent more than $60,000 on her campaign against Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable in the first 23 days of April, according to documents filed Monday. During the same period, Venable spent more than $51,000 on his campaign for reelection (including $11,000 for billed...
Kingsport Times-News

Clenis Babb

Clenis Babb passed away Wednesday, 27, 2022. There will be no services at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy