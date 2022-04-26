ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC picks Jason Benetti and local analysts for Sunday MLB Peacock games

By Andrew Marchand
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

NBC/Peacock is going with up-and-coming play-by-player Jason Benetti and local analysts for its exclusive late Sunday morning MLB games , The Post has learned.

Benetti, 38, is currently the voice of the Chicago White Sox and calls several sports for ESPN. He is expected to be joined by one analyst from each of the given teams that are on each week.

The first game will feature the White Sox at the Red Sox at 11:30 a.m. on May 8 on NBC and Peacock. It will be Benetti with one White Sox analyst and one Red Sox analyst. The rest of the games will only be on the Peacock streaming service.

The Mets and Yankees each play once on the Sunday morning broadcasts that begin at 11:30 a.m. or noon each week. On June 5, the Yankees will host the Tigers on Peacock, while on June 26, the Mets will be at the Marlins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z3d0d_0fKsFUIv00
Jason Benetti (l.) will be NBC’s play-by-play voice for its Sunday MLB package.
Getty Images

Since the Mets’ regional sports home, SNY, shares some common ownership with Peacock’s parent company, Comcast, it seems more plausible that Keith Hernandez or Ron Darling could be the Mets’ representative in the booth. YES doesn’t have that corporate synergy, so Peacock could go for a former Yankee who is not currently on the local telecast.

The Peacock games will be the only ones on from their first pitch at either 11:30 a.m. or noon until 1:30 p.m.. No other MLB game will begin until then on Sundays during the length of the Peacock package that runs through Labor Day weekend.

MLB fans have been inundated with streaming games this season. Apple TV+ has a new Friday night exclusive doubleheader with two separate announcing teams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q0jNQ_0fKsFUIv00
Jason Benetti (r.) during a White Sox broadcast with Bill Walton (l.) in 2019.
AP

Play-by-player Melanie Newman, ex-player Chris Young and Yahoo MLB columnist Hannah Keyser do the early games, while play-by-player Stephen Nelson, ex-player Hunter Pence and sports comedian Katie Nolan call the late games. The Yankees’ game at Kansas City will be on Apple TV+ this Friday in the early window at 8 p.m.

Last week, Amazon had its first of 21 exclusive Yankees games on its service. There were some reports of people that were in the Yankees’ YES footprint who were unable to access the games through their Prime membership. An Amazon spokeswoman said they were aware of some issues and were working to figure it out for their next game on May 6.

In Benetti, Peacock not only hired one of the better broadcasters going, but one who is pretty inspirational as he was born with cerebral palsy.

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

How Boston Red Sox announcer Mike Monaco went from NESN intern nicknamed ‘Zack Greinke’ to play-by-play man in 10 years

Ten years ago, Mike Monaco wasn’t known as “Mike” in the hallways of NESN’s Watertown studios. He was “Zack.”. When former NESN analyst (and MLB slugger) Matt Stairs first met Monaco, he told him he struck a resemblance to former Cy Young award winner Zack Greinke. And so Monaco, who spent the summer before his sophomore year at Notre Dame as a NESN intern, rolled with it.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanBuzz

Angel Hernandez is the Worst Umpire in the History of Major League Baseball

Angel Hernandez is the worst home plate umpire to ever say “Play Ball!” on a Major League Baseball diamond. I know it. You know it. We all know. There are few umpires whose names invoke rage in every baseball fan. Jim Joyce could be second place, but Angel Hernadez is miles ahead of him. At least with Joyce fans are able to remember specific calls he botched. Ask 100 fans about Angel Hernandez’s worst missed call and you’ll get one hundred different answers.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts’ Reaction To Trade Is Going Viral

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their receiving corps on Thursday night, acquiring star wideout A.J. Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. Brown, who was set to enter the 2022 season on an expiring contract, has already agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension that includes $57 million guaranteed. Since...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Kenny Pickett’s Girlfriend Goes Viral During NFL Draft

Kenny Pickett is not at the NFL Draft, as he’s spending the biggest night of his life with friends and family members. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is still waiting to get picked, but he’s expected go in the first round. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is sitting next to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Dodgers Catcher Will Smith Ties Unique MLB Historical Mark

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is one of the best hitting catchers in the game of baseball today. His power is a huge complement to a team that already has Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Cody Bellinger in its lineup. Aside from sharing a name with an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Darling
Person
Keith Hernandez
Person
Bill Walton
Person
Katie Nolan
Person
Hunter Pence
NBC Sports

Giants acquire infielder Kevin Padlo in trade with Mariners

SAN FRANCISCO -- Monday night's game in Milwaukee provided the latest reminder of how significant minor roster moves can ultimately be. Luis Gonzalez, picked up on a waiver claim last August, hit the go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth inning, stunning the Brewers and capping a huge road trip for the Giants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Johan Camargo joining Phillies' bench Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Johan Camargo is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. Camargo started the last five games at shortstop in place of Didi Gregorius, but he is returning to a utility bench role now that Gregorius is back from his hand injury. Phillies manager Joe Girardi said that he still expects Camargo to see consistent playing time at various positions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

TV Ratings Are Out For The Celtics vs. Nets Series

The television ratings were through the roof for the Celtics-Nets first-round playoff series. The four-game series between the two teams averaged 4.8 million viewers across ESPN, ABC, and TNT. It was the most-viewed first-round series since 2016 when the Golden State Warriors took on the Houston Rockets. In terms of...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Rockies take on the Phillies after Iglesias' 4-hit game

LINE: Phillies -199, Rockies +169; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Philadelphia Phillies after Jose Iglesias had four hits on Wednesday in a 7-3 loss to the Phillies. Philadelphia has a 7-5 record at home and a 9-10 record overall. Phillies pitchers have a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Yankees#Mlb Peacock#Nbc Peacock#The Chicago White Sox#Espn#The White Sox#The Red Sox#Mets#Marlins#Sny
FOX Sports

Phillies face the Rockies with 2-0 series lead

LINE: Phillies -220, Rockies +184; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 2-0. Philadelphia is 8-10 overall and 6-5 at home. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .255, the third-best team batting average in MLB play. Colorado is 6-4 at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
FanSided

Red Sox History: Is Ryan Fitzgerald following the Daniel Nava path?

Red Sox prospect Ryan Fitzgerald brings memories of Daniel Nava. The Boston Red Sox minor league system has a player who has undoubtedly generated interest from contributors on this site. A quick introduction to Ryan Fitzgerald, a soon-to-be 28-year-old left-hand hitting infielder. Fitzgerald hit just .230 in his last season...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Chicago

Self-Destructive White Sox Look to End Skid Vs. Royals

Self-destructive White Sox look to end skid vs. Royals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox have lost eight consecutive games after a 6-0 defeat to the visiting Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, and there are two easy reasons to explain their woes. They have committed a...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

White Sox and Royals meet, winner takes 3-game series

LINE: White Sox -176, Royals +152; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday. Chicago is 5-3 at home and 7-10 overall. The White Sox have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Why the Celtics are wearing a black No. 24 band on their jerseys

The Boston Celtics have a rich history of 17 NBA championships and countless Hall of Fame players, coaches and management. You might be wondering why the Celtics have been wearing a black No. 24 band on their jerseys throughout the regular season and in the 2022 playoffs. It's one way...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy