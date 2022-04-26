ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors' Stephen Curry: No longer on minutes restriction

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday that Curry (foot) is no longer on a minutes restriction, but the coach...

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Big Shot At Ben Simmons: “He Is That Pretty Girl That Is Single, And Everybody Is Wondering Why She’s Single, It’s Because She Smokes Cigarettes.”

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold anything back against Ben Simmons after the Australian player decided to sit for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series on Monday night. That decision upset a lot of people who instantly attacked Simmons for 'running away' from a...
NBC Sports

Klay sets 3-point goal for NBA Finals after hot playoff start

Klay Thompson's return to the NBA wasn't always smooth this season. There were low points, struggles, and moments when it was clear the Warriors star was pressing, searching for the All-Star form he enjoyed before a torn ACL started a 941-day climb back to the NBA. Steve Kerr allowed Thompson...
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Stephen Curry’s savage act as Warriors put Nuggets to sleep

Stephen Curry went full savage mode in Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets after his clutch heroics helped the Golden State Warriors secure the win and the series. With the Dubs leading 97-94, Curry delivered a clutch layup to extend their lead to five with just 29.9 seconds left in the clock. After banking what could be said as the game-sealing shot, Curry celebrated with a sleeping gesture to declare that it’s time to say good night to the Nuggets:
NBC Sports

Warriors' new lineup has surprised Myers with immediate impact

Like most of the basketball world, Bob Myers didn't know what to expect from the Warriors entering the playoffs given their injury troubles this season. Myers and coach Steve Kerr both knew the Warriors were going to have to trot unseen lineups out against the Denver Nuggets, hoping to build chemistry as they advance through the playoffs.
NBC Sports

GP2 shines in Warriors' series-clinching win over Nuggets

SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors wasted no time in Game 5. Seeking to lay waste to the Denver Nuggets and advance to the Western Conference semifinals, coach Steve Kerr opened with his five best players, the flashy lineup in search of a catchy nickname. In the end, though, Kerr...
CBS Sports

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Could be set for move to bench

Looney may move to the bench for Wednesday's Game 5 against Denver, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. While coach Steve Kerr has reportedly yet to make a final call, Charania relays that he's leaning toward rolling with a lineup of Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. Golden State has started Looney for almost the entire season, and while he's a steady defender and rebounder with good size, it's hard to argue against the dynamic shooting and shot-creation this new alignment would bring. Looney has only averaged 11.3 minutes per game in the series, so if he does shift to the bench, it likely wouldn't have a major impact on his overall role.
NBC Sports

What Draymond said to Jokić after Dubs eliminated Nuggets

Draymond Green and Nikola Jokić battled for five tense NBA playoff games over the last two weeks. But as soon as the Warriors eliminated the Denver Nuggets with a come-from-behind 102-98 win in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series at Chase Center on Wednesday night, there was nothing but love between the two NBA stars.
NBC Sports

How Livingston's 'rewarding' talks helped Klay return from injury

Recovering from an injury takes willpower, both physically and mentally. Klay Thompson had a familiar shoulder to lean on throughout his own rehabilitation process thanks to his former Warriors teammate Shaun Livingston, who just so happens to know a thing or two about overcoming mental hurdles after a devastating injury.
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Hits for 22 in Thursday's win

Ayton accumulated 22 points (10-12 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 win over the Pelicans. It was the fourth time in six games against the Pels that Ayton scored more than 20 points. The fourth-year center averaged 20.5 points, 9.8 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in the first round, and he'll take plenty of momentum into a second-round clash with the Mavericks beginning Monday in Phoenix.
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Nears triple-double in Game 6 win

Doncic produced 24 points (8-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals over 42 minutes during Thursday's 98-96 win over the Jazz. Doncic produced his lowest scoring output of the three games in the series in which he played, but he registered his highest assist total and made an impact on the defensive end with a pair of blocks and steals. He and Jalen Brunson each scored 24 points for Dallas, and two other Mavericks players scored at least 18. That type of scoring balance could be necessary in the team's next series, as Dallas will face off against Phoenix, who owned the NBA's top record during the regular season. Doncic played in only one game versus Phoenix during the regular season, putting up a 28/8/8 line but shooting just 9-for-23 from the field in a Jan. 20 loss.
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts double-double in Game 6 loss

Gobert ended with 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-4 FT) and 12 rebounds in 36 minutes during Thursday's 98-96 loss to Dallas. Gobert's day began in unfortunate fashion when a bee sting led to some facial swelling, though the incident didn't appear to affect his play on the court. The All-Star center did his usual heavy lifting on the boards, leading all players with 12 rebounds, but he was quiet offensively and didn't produce any defensive stats for the second time in the series. Gobert again proved to be one of the league's elite big men during the campaign, though his playoff numbers largely fell below those he posted during the regular season.
