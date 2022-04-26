Warriors' Stephen Curry: No longer on minutes restriction

Doncic produced 24 points (8-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals over 42 minutes during Thursday's 98-96 win over the Jazz. Doncic produced his lowest scoring output of the three games in the series in which he played, but he registered his highest assist total and made an impact on the defensive end with a pair of blocks and steals. He and Jalen Brunson each scored 24 points for Dallas, and two other Mavericks players scored at least 18. That type of scoring balance could be necessary in the team's next series, as Dallas will face off against Phoenix, who owned the NBA's top record during the regular season. Doncic played in only one game versus Phoenix during the regular season, putting up a 28/8/8 line but shooting just 9-for-23 from the field in a Jan. 20 loss.

