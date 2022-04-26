ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA playoffs player props: Back Desmond Bane, Deandre Ayton

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Three NBA playoff contests fill out Tuesday night’s schedule and Munaf Manji of The Action Network is here to share two player prop bets (video above).

The first prop comes in a crucial Game 5 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies. For that contest, Manji is backing Grizzlies swingman Desmond Bane over 3.5 three-pointers made.

For Manji, this bet presents an opportunity to continue to ride Bane’s hot hand in this series as he’s produced stellar metrics from beyond-the-arc.

“In the last two games…Bane has knocked down at least seven three-point shots for his team,” Manji says. “Furthermore, in the previous two games, Bane is a combined 15-of-27 from the three-point line.”

With Ja Morant struggling of late for the Grizzlies – he’s only a combined 9-of-31 from the field across the last two games – Manji expects another strong performance from Bane as the Grizzlies seek to re-establish its series advantage.

As for his second prop play of the day, Manji is looking to another pivotal Game 5 between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns. In that contest, he’s choosing to back Suns big man Deandre Ayton over 20.5 points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vkRyo_0fKsFQm100
Ayton lines up for a free throw in Game 1.
Getty Images

The thesis? Ayton tends to step up in games without Devin Booker, who is out with a hamstring injury, both this season and in the most recent games against the Pelicans.

“Ayton scored 28 points in Game 3 [before] scoring 23 in Game 4,” Manji says. “He’s also averaging 17 shot attempts in both those contests.”

Further, Manji believes that even though the Pelicans have plenty of size, the Suns will make Ayton the lead scoring option. For that reason, he’s taking Ayton to clear this benchmark for the third straight game.

Comments / 0

#Nba Playoffs
