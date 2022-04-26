Late Lunch Lineup: April 26, 2022

CHICAGO – As if things couldn’t get any worse for the Bulls at the moment, there came more bad news on Tuesday afternoon.

Guard Zach LaVine has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols ahead of Game 5 on Wednesday in Milwaukee, one in which the Bulls face elimination. This also comes as guard Alex Caruso remains in the league’s concussion protocol after getting hit in the face in Game 4 on Sunday.

That news leads this edition of “Late Lunch Lineup” on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

We also have news on a game time change for the White Sox on Wednesday, the Cubs’ trip to face the reigning World Series champions, Alex DeBrincat’s pursuit of a career-high in goals, and the 2021 Brian Piccolo Award winners for the Bears.

You can watch this edition with Larry Hawley in the video above.

