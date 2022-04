GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- Authorities are looking for the person who allegedly showed a firearm during a disagreement at the food court in the Fox River Mall. Grand Chute police say they were called to the food court just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an employee who had been in a disagreement with a patron. During the disagreement, the patron allegedly lifted their shirt to reveal what appeared to be a firearm, police say.

GRAND CHUTE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO