Penelope L. Costello, 80

Penelope (Penny) L. Costello, 80, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on Monday night, April 25, 2022. Penny was born on Dec. 30, 1941, in Morrisville, N.Y., to her parents, Kenneth and Rosannah Roeller. Her family owned the Romar’s restaurant, and Penny worked there as a young girl growing up.

Penny was married to William (Bill) Marcellus and had four children, Kim, of Cazenovia, Kelley (Dick) McLaughlin, of Cazenovia, Tammy (Lonny) Dickerson, of Colorado and Michael (Carolyn), of Florida. Tragically, Bill passed away suddenly due to an automobile accident.

Penny worked at the Nelson Inn restaurant in Cazenovia where she met Frank Costello. Frank and Penny married and had four more children, Ann Ammann, of Cazenovia, Susan (Chris) Raven, of Albany, Nancy (Tony) Imbraguglio, of Maryland, and David (Diane), of Maryland.

Penny and Frank had a wonderful life raising eight beautiful children, affording them all the dreams that any family would love. Penny committed and devoted her whole life to raising her family and supporting her husband. She was an exemplary model of independence and strength as she sacrificed her life for others. Her passion, devotion and love will forever be remembered. She was proud to be a wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Bridging so many aspects of the Cazenovia community with eight children, both Penny and Frank were very active in the Cazenovia community and St. James Church, where Penny was a parishioner for her entire adult life. Fond memories of growing up on a family farm, owning a family restaurant and luxurious vacations were all part of a charmed life for this family of 10.

Penny was always there supporting her eight children in their various sporting events and Church activities. From Caz Laker golf to football to soccer to field hockey to wrestling, she was always in the stands supporting her children. Growing up, their weeknights consisted of practices or games and then off to the Nelson Inn for dinner.

Surviving to cherish her memory is her sister, Patty Addison, her eight children and their families. Penny was a wonderful grandmother who took such pride in her 20 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, always making sure there were fresh, warm cookies made when they would visit.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, William Marcellus; her husband, Francis Costello; her sister and brother-in-law, Kitty and Robert Cramphin; and her sister, Marca Markwitz.

There will be no calling hours. Her service of remembrance will be held Monday May 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. James Church in Cazenovia. Burial service will be held at St. James Cemetery in Cazenovia immediately following Mass.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. James Church, 6 Green Street in Cazenovia, New York 13035.

For guest book, please visit scheppfamily.com.