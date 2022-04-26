Man killed in crash near Pensacola Country Club

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash that killed one person Tuesday morning. The crash happened after a man traveling along Barrancas Avenue crossed several lanes, veered off the road and struck a tree, according to a news release from the FHP.

The impact of the hit caused the car to spin around, hitting another tree. The car then flipped on its left side, landing on the Pensacola County Club golf course.

The 26-year-old driver died from his injuries, according to the release. The crash happened Tuesday, April 26 at about 4:50 a.m. at Barrancas Avenue near Kincaid Street. The victim has not been identified at this time.

