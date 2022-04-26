ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

National Grid road work to begin in Troy on April 27

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JNVgH_0fKsEHBL00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Troy officials have issued a traffic advisory for 3rd Street, Washington Street, and Division Street for the next several days. Road work is set to begin by National Grid and its contractors on April 27.

Water service work for parts of Troy rescheduled to April 27

Road work schedule

  • Wednesday, April 27: Crews will be milling 3rd Street between Canal Avenue and Madison Avenue beginning at 6 a.m.
  • Thursday, April 28: Crews will be milling Washington Street between River Street and 4th Street beginning at 6 a.m.
  • Friday, April 29: Crews will be milling Division Street between 4th Street and 1st Street beginning at 6 a.m.
  • Monday, May 2: Crews will be paving 3rd Street between Canal Avenue and Madison Avenue beginning at 6 a.m.
  • Tuesday, May 3: Crews will be paving Washington Street between River Street and 4th Street beginning at 6 a.m.
  • Wednesday, May 4: Crews will be paving Division Street between 4th Street and 1st Street beginning at 6 a.m.
Albany County recommends return to mask-wearing

During these times, roads will be closed down to one lane with intermittent closures. Officials said traffic delays are expected.

Drivers are asked to reduce speeds, follow posted traffic detours, watch for flaggers, and use caution in the work zone. Local emergency services have been notified of traffic restrictions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Madison, NY
City
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Government
Troy, NY
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Grid#Road Work#Washington Street#4th Street#Urban Construction#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NEWS10 ABC

Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Prepares For ‘Severe Weather’

Top New York officials are worried because "severe weather events are becoming more common in New York." On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared this week "Severe Weather Awareness Week" to highlight the seasonal dangers of flooding, tornadoes, and thunderstorms during the spring and summer months in New York State.
ENVIRONMENT
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy