Mitchell’s MRI comes back negative, hopes to play in Game 6

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – With the season on the line, Donovan Mitchell hopes to be on the floor for Game 6 against Dallas Thursday night.

Mitchell suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Utah’s 102-77 loss to the Mavs in Game 5. He had an MRI on Tuesday, and the results were negative

Mitchell does have bi-lateral quadriceps contusions and will continue treatment. Mitchell’s status for Game 6 will be updated on Wednesday. Utah are on the brink of elimination, training the series 3 games to 2.

After the game on Monday Mitchell said, “I’ll be fine. We’ll see how I feel, but I’m a competitor. This is the playoffs, so I’ve got to find a way.”

Mitchell suffered the injury when the Jazz were down by 28 points with 4:50 left in the game.

“I went up to try and finish and it just tightened up on me,” Mitchell said. “I just couldn’t run back on defense, so I had to come out.”

Mitchell scored just nine points on Monday, missing all seven of his three-point attempts. The Jazz were 3 for 30 from three-point range in the blowout loss.

Mitchell is averaging 26.0 points per game in the series, but he’s shooting only 37.9% from the floor and 19.5% from 3-point range.

“I give credit to [Dorian] Finney-Smith,” Mitchell said, referring to Dallas’ primary defender on him. “This wasn’t the best game of my career, let alone the playoffs. The looks I’ve been getting haven’t been the easiest. I’m just trying to find a way.”

Game 5 was one of the worst shooting nights in Jazz playoff history. They made 3 of 30 three-pointers. Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson were a combined 0 for 19 from beyond the arc.

“With our whole group, our strength has been our versatility,” said head coach Quin Snyder. “The fact that we have mutliple weapons, and we have to be able to use that.”

“We didn’t make a lot of shots,” Mitchell said. “It’s tough to win, but we’ve got to give them credit. They protected home court. They could have won by 50 tonight.”

We probably won’t see that kind of shooting performance again, but not a good time for the team’s lowest scoring output (77 points) since 2017.

“I don’t think we’ve ever shot this poorly,” Mitchell said. “We got some open looks. We just didn’t knock them down. After you don’t knock shots down and they knock shots down, it’s deflating. But just have to continue to move the ball. I had one assist and four turnovers. I’ve to to make sure I’m creating and finding guys.”

“It’s not like we didn’t compete,” added Snyder. “We played to win, but obviously Dallas played well. Dallas had us on our heels.”

In his two games since returning from a calf injury, Luka Doncic has scored 63 points, and the scary thing is, he’s only getting stronger.

“I felt better today,” Doncic said. “I think the first couple minutes I was tired, but then I was OK. I’m just getting my air back. I’ve got to hydrate for Utah for the altitude.”

The Jazz face a must-win situation on Thursday, but they know they’re not dead yet.

“At the end of the day, it’s one game,” Mitchell said. “We’ve got to get back home and take care of it.”

Game 6 is slated for 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Vivint Arena.

